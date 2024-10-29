Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and plenty of companies are encouraging everyone to vote by offering freebies and discounts.

Maybe you already planned your vote, but you still need to figure out how to get to your voting center? Uber and Lyft are both offering up to half-off rides to the polls.

Or, maybe you’d like a little treat after participating in democracy! Food discounts and drink deals will be plentiful, including a $5 cocktail from Tiki TNT and 25% off Uber Eats orders after 6 p.m.

We’ll continue updating this list as we get more information.

How to get discounted rides to the polls

Uber

On Election Day, Uber says it will offer a 50% discount on a ride to the polls (up to $10) when you book a ride using its “Go Vote” feature.

Uber says the “Go Vote” option will pop up in the app, then you can enter your address to find your polling place. Your ride will take you directly to your local voting center.

We recommend confirming your polling location is correct before booking a ride. Find more information in our voting guides for the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Uber's offer is only valid on Nov. 5, starting at 4 a.m. local time.

Lyft

Lyft is offering half off (up to $10) a rideshare, bike share or scooter ride to the polls on Election Day. Preload the code VOTE24 into your Lyft app to get the discount. It will be valid from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 only.

Here’s all the information.

Hertz

Book two or more days of a rental car from a Hertz neighborhood location, and you can get one day free. You must book and pick up by Nov. 5. Here are more details.

Food and drink deals for Election Day

All-Purpose and AP Pizza Shop

If you consider yourself a bit of a gambler, you could snag a free drink from All Purpose or AP Pizza Shop. But first, you have to pick a winning pizza pie.

Here’s how to enter: On election night, place an order for the Standard, the Buona or the Sedgwick pizza. Make sure to place the order directly via their website!

Whichever pie gets the most orders on election night will be declared the winner. And if you ordered the winning pie, you can get a complimentary drink ticket to use on your next visit.

Boundary Stone

Whether election night makes you feel anxious, excited or something else entirely, it will be happy hour at Boundary Stone. Enjoy happy hour deals all night, including $6 beers, $10 select wines by the glass and food deals.

If you need to focus on something aside from the returns, Boundary Stone will also host politics-themed trivia at 6 p.m.

Cork Wine Bar and Market

The election night watch party starts at 5 p.m. and features specials like a cheese plate for $2.70, the All-American Wine Flight for $20.24 and a fried chicken and bubbly special for $47 (to honor the 47th president).

It’s located at 1805 14th Street NW.

Cork Wine Bar will offer a Fried Chicken + Bubbly for $47 on election night 2024

Immigrant Food

The restaurant’s Ballston location is hosting an election night watch party and will offer half off all bottles of wine. You can make reservations on Resy.

Thompson Restaurants

Any customer who shows their “I Voted” sticker can get 10% off their meal at any of the company’s restaurants. Participating eateries include Makers Union, matchbox, Hen Quarter, Milk & Honey and Wiseguy Pizza.

The deal is valid on Election Day only.

Tiki TNT

The rum bar on The Wharf will run happy hour from noon to 6 p.m. on Election Day. The menu includes cocktails starting at $7 and $5 beers.

Show your “I Voted” sticker to snag a TNT Problem Forgetter for $5 (the cocktail features bourbon, three types of rum, apricot liqueur, honey and lime). This discount will be available from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The Golden Age

The cocktail bar in D.C.’s Dupont neighborhood will give $2 off craft cocktails, wine and beer all night (until a winner has been declared or the restaurant closes).

Purple Patch

Since Election Day coincides with sherry week, you can sip on $8 or $10 pours of specialty sherries at the Filipino restaurant in Mount Pleasant. Purple Patch will show election coverage on its TVs and turn the sound on at 8 p.m.

Uber Eats

After 6 p.m. on Nov. 5, Uber Eats users can get a 25% discount (up to $15) on their order of at least $25.

Union Pub

For one of D.C.'s most politically oriented bars steps from the U.S. Capitol, election night is almost like the Super Bowl.

You’ll find plenty of drinks with perfectly punny names, including $10 coconut or orange drinks and a $7 “They’re Drinking the Cats” (a whiskey sour served with a kitty straw). Hungry? Munch on the Kamala is Brat Special (a brat with sauerkraut and mustard for $12) or They're Eating the Dogs (mini corn dogs served in a dog bowl for $13).

A free shot also hangs in the balance! In a nod to the number of electoral votes needed to secure the presidency, the bar will start The 270 Challenge. If 270 Blue, Red, and Purple drinks are sold by the end of the night, the entire bar receives a round of shots. The count starts at 5 p.m.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.