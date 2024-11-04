Election night in D.C. has always been like a sporting event, but every cycle, the vibe shifts with the political attitudes of the moment.

“Ultimately, D.C. is going to do what D.C. does. We're going to be engaged. We’re going to be enthusiastic. We’re going to be educated about our votes,” Imani Cheers, an associated professor of media at public affairs at George Washington University, said. “And we're going to make sure that we have a good time.”

Cheers says it’s more exciting and fun for people to watch the returns with friends and family.

The collective effervescence has turned election night into a big one for bars and restaurants.

“The biggest change that we've seen is that election night and debates have become more like the Super Bowl,” Fritz Brogan of Mission Restaurant Group said.

The group owns several large bars including The Admiral on Dupont Circle and Royal Sands in Navy Yard.

“We might sell, let's say sliders, 100 sliders on a regular Tuesday,” he said. “We were selling upwards of 500 during the debate nights.”

Margarita sales also have increased five- or six-fold, Brogan said.

But the sports-style watch party wasn’t the norm decades ago.

“Back then, there weren't the big bars like we have now. Little bars didn’t have multiple television screens as well. So, the only way to see the election results was to go somewhere where there was a rented space with big screens,” Jill Collins said.

Her PR firm has represented bars and restaurants in D.C. since 1993.

“Typically, I advise my clients to be as nonpartisan as possible,” she said.

In a fraught political climate, some restaurants have moved away from partisan gimmicks. Back in 2008, local chains California Tortilla and BGR served up Obama and McCain burritos and burgers. Both are no longer polling based on customer orders.

This year, All-Purpose and AP Pizza Shop are pitting their pizzas against each other for an election-themed promotion, but they've kept the candidates' names out of the mix.

In the last election, Arlington’s Bayou Bakery served up themed sandwiches named after Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This year, Bayou isn’t doing an election-themed menu. Chef David Guas recently opened up Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen in McLean, Virginia.

The decidedly nonpolitical spot is marking the occasion with a purple cocktail called the Flower Power, meant to evoke "bipartisan bliss."

In Georgetown, 1310 Kitchen & Bar's election special is called the U.N.I.T.Y., a nod to the Queen Latifah song.

But not everyone is playing it down the middle. Walking down P Street NW in Logan Circle, it’s clear where Little Gay Pub stands.

“We are a Kamala Harris/ Tim Walz bar,” Dito Sevilla, one of Little Gay Pub’s owners, said. “I think it’s our authenticity on display. On an election night, you really want a place where they root for your team.”

Normally a sports bar, Dirty Water on H Street hosts D.C. Young Republicans during big events like debates.

“Basically every other place in the city is going to be hosting Democrats, we looked at it like what can we do different,” Dirty Water’s Luke Casey said.

Election night watch parties and specials in the Washington, D.C. area

The Admiral

1 Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C.

The bar with TVs inside and out will offer a burger, beer and fries special for $17.99 (with draft refills for $5.75), plus $6.50 specialty drinks.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Whether election night makes you feel anxious, excited or something else entirely, it will be happy hour at Boundary Stone. Enjoy happy hour deals all night, including $6 beers, $10 select wines by the glass and food deals.

If you need to focus on something aside from the returns, Boundary Stone will also host politics-themed trivia at 6 p.m.

Busboys & Poets

Eight locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Busboys & Poets will host an election night watch party with happy hour food and drink specials at all of its locations, including Anacostia, Takoma Park and Hyattsville.

Show your “I Voted” sticker for 10% off.

“This presidential election is crucial for our future, and we invite you to share the excitement, discuss possibilities, and stand united for peace, social justice, and equality — no matter the outcome,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

Cork Wine Bar and Market

1805 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

The election night watch party starts at 5 p.m. and features specials like a cheese plate for $2.70, the All-American Wine Flight for $20.24 and a fried chicken and bubbly special for $47 (to honor the 47th president).

Dirty Water & D.C. Young Republicans

816 H Street NE, Washington, D.C.

The sports bar will host the official D.C. Young Republicans' election night watch party. Tickets cost $30 each and include an open bar with several beers and mixed well drinks.

The Golden Age

1726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

The cocktail bar in D.C.’s Dupont neighborhood will give $2 off craft cocktails, wine and beer all night (until a winner has been declared or the restaurant closes).

Immigrant Food

4245 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, Virginia

The restaurant’s Ballston location is hosting an election night watch party and will offer half off all bottles of wine. You can make reservations on Resy.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Watch the results roll in with $10 cocktails and taco Tuesday specials. Things kick off at 7 p.m.

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington D.C.

Election results coverage will be shown on 20 TVs – with the sound on – until 2 a.m. at this Dupont bar and restaurant. Specials include $10 smash burgers with fries, $24 margarita pitchers, $30 bottles of wine and $6 drafts. Make reservations online or by phone.

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

The Metro-themed bar will show the election results on its 20-foot screen and serve Kamala Harris-themed drink specials. Here's more information.

Midlands Beer Garden

3333 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

All TVs inside and outside will be showing election results with the sound on. Drink specials include $5 beers all night. Doors open at 3 p.m. and seating is first come, first served.

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington, D.C.

Since Election Day coincides with sherry week, you can sip on $8 or $10 pours of specialty sherries at the Filipino restaurant in Mount Pleasant. Purple Patch will show election coverage on its TVs and turn the sound on at 8 p.m.

Royal Sands

26 N Street SE, Washington, D.C.

The pool-themed bar's election night specials will include $6 Modelo drafts, $10 frozen drinks, $9.50 draft cocktails, $2 off sushi rolls, $6 specialty cocktails and three sliders for $10.50.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Enjoy taco and margarita specials on two floors and the covered patio. Doors open at 7 p.m. Grab a reservation for a table or show up early for a seat at the bar. All TVs will be showing the results with sound on.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, D.C.

You’ll find plenty of drinks with election pun names, including $10 coconut or orange drinks and a $7 “They’re Drinking the Cats” (a whiskey sour served with a kitty straw). Hungry? Munch on the Kamala is Brat Special (a brat with sauerkraut and mustard for $12) or They're Eating the Dogs (mini corn dogs served in a dog bowl for $13).

A free shot also hangs in the balance! In a nod to the number of electoral votes needed to secure the presidency, the bar will start The 270 Challenge. If 270 Blue, Red, and Purple drinks are sold by the end of the night, the entire bar receives a round of shots. The count starts at 5 p.m.

Whitlow’s

901 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Whitlow's will offer $5 Bud Light drafts and $8 Front Porch Rocker Teas.

