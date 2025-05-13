Teen accused of killing 16-year-old friend while playing with gun in Maryland home

A 16-year-old boy died when his friend shot him while playing with a gun inside a home in Beltsville, Maryland, police say.

Kimaury Kamara, 18, shot Derrick Palmer in the head at Palmer's home on Heartwood Drive Saturday afternoon, Prince George's County police said.

Medics flew Palmer to a hospital, where he later died.

The two teens and a third teenager were in Palmer's bedroom when Kamara pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger, court documents said. Kamara told police he didn't know there was a bullet in the chamber of the gun.

Investigators found three guns in the bedroom, including two Glocks and one ghost gun with a 30-round magazine and machine gun conversion switch, according to court documents.

Police charged Kamara, who was visiting from Pennsylvania, with manslaughter and firearms charges. He is in jail without bond.

Palmer was a student and played football at John F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton.

“He was a smart, bright kid. He loved playing football. He had dreams of playing football in college. He loved to work out, play video games and enjoy his friends and family,” Palmer's father, Quentin Palmer told News4.

Quentin Palmer said he left the house 30 minutes before the shooting. He said he had no idea his son was around people with guns.

In his interview with News4, he issued a plea to other parents.

“Always be aware of who your kids are hanging with and the things that they're involved in. Make sure your kids are safe, and you know where they’re going and what they’re doing and sometimes you’re just never too tough,” he said.

Derrick Palmer hoped to one day play football for the University of Miami, Quentin Palmer said.

"Derrick was more than just a player, he was a brother to his teammates, a young man of tremendous character, heart and determination," the coaching staff at John F. Kennedy High School said in a statement.

“He was everything to me, I just had so many hopes and dreams for him,” Quentin Palmer said.