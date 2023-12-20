‘From a park bench to the ‘The Voice”: Virginia's Huntley wins season 24

Huntley has won Season 24 of “The Voice.”

The Fredericksburg, Virginia, native and father of two, who impressed the judges from day one and won America with his soulful voice. The Team Niall singer beat four other finalists in the competition.

“As soon as I got my name called, I was in shock,” Huntley said. “You know just how many nos I’ve gotten in my life, to get one yes was insane. “

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Huntley brought his 6-year-old daughter Stella on stage to choose his coach at the beginning of the season. She picked Niall Horan, which helped bring him to the next level.

“Everyone knows I can go out there, and I can belt, and I can scream with a lot of soul," Huntley said. “But I think he really helped with the story side of my voice and really made me feel confident.”

For night one of the finale, Huntley sang “Another Love" by Tom Odell and "Higher" by Creed. This was the final performance before votes were cast.

A singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is making a a big impression on NBC's "The Voice." News4's Tommy McFly talks to Huntley about following his dreams.

On night two of the finale, the final five performed with their coaches. He and Horan sang “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan. This was a second win for Team Niall.

Huntley looked shocked when he was announced as the winner. He appeared to be overcome with emotion, crying and finally smiling as silver confetti fluttered down over the stage.

“As I said in a past episode, I went from a park bench to the ‘The Voice,’ now I went from a park bench to a winner of ‘The Voice,’ he said.

Huntley will receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. As for his future plans: He said that he's looking forward to some downtime over the holidays before he continues his rise to music stardom.

Until then, check out his “Holdin’ On” single and music video filmed in Fredericksburg.

“Every time I get out there, I just feel like it’s where I belong,” Huntley told News4’s Tommy McFly. “Going out there, just not knowing if that’s going to be enough and I felt I had to give it my all and I don’t want any regrets.”