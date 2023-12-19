Virginia's Huntley brings rockstar energy to ‘The Voice' final performance

Huntley, a singer-songwriter from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has made a big impression on NBC’s “The Voice.”

He quickly went from playing gigs across Virginia to placing top five in the singing competition. The finalists left it all on the stage Monday night for their final performances. He sang an engaging rendition of Creed's rock ballad “Higher."

“Not for nothing, Huntley closed out the night with a rocking performance of this Creed classic! #TheVoice,” @NBCTheVoice tweeted.

Since day one he has wowed the coaches – getting four coaches to turn their chairs during his initial performance. The coaches are musicians Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend respectively.

“Every time I get out there, I just feel like it’s where I belong,” Huntley told News4’s Tommy McFly. “Going out there, just not knowing if that’s going to be enough and I felt I had to give it my all and I don’t want any regrets.”

Ahead of the finale he shared the lessons he's learned from his coach, Niall, who his 6-year-old daughter chose.

“Everyone knows I can go out there, and I can belt, and I can scream with a lot of soul," Huntley said. “But I think he really helped with the story side of my voice and really made me feel confident.”

Huntley is considered a favorite to win (especially if you ask Virginians), but it depends on viewer votes. Voting closed Tuesday morning.

Watch night two of “The Voice” finale to see who wins season 24 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.