List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Oct. 29-Nov. 3

A festive week is ahead!
Not only is Halloween on Thursday, but it's also time to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, and Dia de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday that translates to Day of the Dead.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Halloween at DPR: Events at various locations and dates through Nov. 2, free
Paint & Celebrate: Día de los Muertos at El Centro: Weds., 7-9 p.m., 1218 Wisconsin Ave. NW, $60
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
13 Nights of Halloween at Wunder Garten: Through Thurs., 1101 First Street NE, free
80's Murder Mystery Dinner: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., 1310 Kitchen & Bar at 1310 Wisconsin Aven NW, $97.88
Terror in the Seams: Dissecting Historical Costumes in Film: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., DAR Museum (1776 D St. NW), $25
Lost Sinners | The Halloween Party on U Street: Thurs., 7 p.m., Lost Society (2001 14th St. NW), free before 10 p.m.
Embassy Row Rooftop Halloween Under the Stars: Thurs., 6:30-10 p.m., The Ven at Embassy Row, $25-$35
Halloween Evening at the New Embassy of Cameroon: Fri., 7:30-10:30 p.m., 2349 Massachusetts Ave NW, $68
Día de los Muertos with the National Museum of the American Latino: Fri. and Sat., La Cosecha in Northeast D.C., free
Asia After Dark | Diwali Festival: Fri., 5-9:30 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, free
Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Fri., 6:45 p.m., National Museum of Natural History Baird Auditorium, $25
Mvskoke Etvlwv: The Muscogee People Festival: Fri. and Sat., National Museum of the American Indian, free
WABA’s The Cider Ride: Sat., begins and ends at metrobar in Northeast, $65-$90 (adult)
Diwali Family Fun: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Smithsonian’s Asian Art Museum, free
Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest: Sat., 2-6 p.m., free
Día De Los Muertos Unidos Benefit Festival: Sat., 4 p.m., Washington Monument grounds, free
Día de los Muertos at The Wharf: Sat., 4-7 p.m., free
El Día de los Muertos festival: Sat., 5-8:30 p.m., National Portrait Gallery, free
DC Beer Fest: Sun., Nov. 2, Nationals Park, $55
What to do in Maryland
Montgomery County Recreation's fun, safe Halloween activities: Through Oct. 31, various locations, free
Bethesda Row Trick or Treat: Weds., Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda, $5 donation to Manna Food Bank
Maryland Corn Maze: Bring Your Dog weekend: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gambrills, $16.95-$17.95
Erykah Badu: Fri. and Sat., The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Acoustics and Ales: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hill Regional Park, free admission
What to do in Virginia
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience: Opens Oct. 26, Leesburg, Virginia, $45+
Italian Car Rally: 1000 Miglia Warm-Up USA: Thurs. to Sat., Middleburg, free to watch
Haunted Carnival Weekend @ Clarendon Ballroom: Thurs. to Sat., 3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, free to $15
Purcellville Artisan Tour: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free
Great Country Farms Pumpkin Chunkin’: Sat. and Sun., Bluemont, Virginia, $12 (child)/$14 (adult)
FYI: It’s also Dino Fest. Entry costs extra.
NOVA's Largest Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival: Sat. and Sun., Chantilly, $5 entrance on Saturday,
Nightmare on Wilson Clarendon Halloween Bar Crawl: Sat., 2-9 p.m., $7-$10
Alexandria Fall Fest: Sun., Nov. 3, River Farm, $25
Coming up soon
Day of the Dead exhibit: El muerto al pozo y el vivo al gozo: Open to general public Nov. 4-27, Mexican Cultural Institute (2829 16th St NW), free
Czech Christmas Market: Sat., Nov. 9, Embassy of Czechia in Northwest D.C., free but timed ticket required
National Gallery Nights: To the District, with Love: Nov. 14, National Gallery of Art, free but you must get tickets through the lottery which is open from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7.
