List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Oct. 29-Nov. 3

A festive week is ahead!

Not only is Halloween on Thursday, but it's also time to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, and Dia de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday that translates to Day of the Dead.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Halloween at DPR: Events at various locations and dates through Nov. 2, free

Paint & Celebrate: Día de los Muertos at El Centro: Weds., 7-9 p.m., 1218 Wisconsin Ave. NW, $60

13 Nights of Halloween at Wunder Garten: Through Thurs., 1101 First Street NE, free

80's Murder Mystery Dinner: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., 1310 Kitchen & Bar at 1310 Wisconsin Aven NW, $97.88

Terror in the Seams: Dissecting Historical Costumes in Film: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., DAR Museum (1776 D St. NW), $25

Lost Sinners | The Halloween Party on U Street: Thurs., 7 p.m., Lost Society (2001 14th St. NW), free before 10 p.m.

Embassy Row Rooftop Halloween Under the Stars: Thurs., 6:30-10 p.m., The Ven at Embassy Row, $25-$35

Halloween Evening at the New Embassy of Cameroon: Fri., 7:30-10:30 p.m., 2349 Massachusetts Ave NW, $68

Día de los Muertos with the National Museum of the American Latino: Fri. and Sat., La Cosecha in Northeast D.C., free

Asia After Dark | Diwali Festival: Fri., 5-9:30 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, free

Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Fri., 6:45 p.m., National Museum of Natural History Baird Auditorium, $25

Mvskoke Etvlwv: The Muscogee People Festival: Fri. and Sat., National Museum of the American Indian, free

WABA’s The Cider Ride: Sat., begins and ends at metrobar in Northeast, $65-$90 (adult)

Diwali Family Fun: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Smithsonian’s Asian Art Museum, free

Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest: Sat., 2-6 p.m., free

Día De Los Muertos Unidos Benefit Festival: Sat., 4 p.m., Washington Monument grounds, free

Día de los Muertos at The Wharf: Sat., 4-7 p.m., free

El Día de los Muertos festival: Sat., 5-8:30 p.m., National Portrait Gallery, free

DC Beer Fest: Sun., Nov. 2, Nationals Park, $55

What to do in Maryland

Montgomery County Recreation's fun, safe Halloween activities: Through Oct. 31, various locations, free

Bethesda Row Trick or Treat: Weds., Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda, $5 donation to Manna Food Bank

Maryland Corn Maze: Bring Your Dog weekend: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gambrills, $16.95-$17.95

Erykah Badu: Fri. and Sat., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Acoustics and Ales: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hill Regional Park, free admission

What to do in Virginia

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience: Opens Oct. 26, Leesburg, Virginia, $45+

Italian Car Rally: 1000 Miglia Warm-Up USA: Thurs. to Sat., Middleburg, free to watch

Haunted Carnival Weekend @ Clarendon Ballroom: Thurs. to Sat., 3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, free to $15

Purcellville Artisan Tour: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Great Country Farms Pumpkin Chunkin’: Sat. and Sun., Bluemont, Virginia, $12 (child)/$14 (adult)

FYI: It’s also Dino Fest. Entry costs extra.

NOVA's Largest Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival: Sat. and Sun., Chantilly, $5 entrance on Saturday,

Nightmare on Wilson Clarendon Halloween Bar Crawl: Sat., 2-9 p.m., $7-$10

Alexandria Fall Fest: Sun., Nov. 3, River Farm, $25

Coming up soon

Day of the Dead exhibit: El muerto al pozo y el vivo al gozo: Open to general public Nov. 4-27, Mexican Cultural Institute (2829 16th St NW), free

Czech Christmas Market: Sat., Nov. 9, Embassy of Czechia in Northwest D.C., free but timed ticket required

National Gallery Nights: To the District, with Love: Nov. 14, National Gallery of Art, free but you must get tickets through the lottery which is open from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7.

