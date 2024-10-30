Washington DC

‘Redemption story': Meet DC's High Heel Race winner and see the dazzling looks

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The High Heel Race – perhaps D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween season tradition – returned for its 37th year on Tuesday night with dazzling outfits and sky-high shoes.

Dozens of kings, queens and anyone between turned out in their best drag for a fun run down 17th Street, but one cowpoke called Kenny Monroe galloped ahead of the rest.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“It feels amazing – I fell last year, so it’s good to be back!” Monroe said. “Redemption story.”

Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024

Hundreds, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, turned out along 17th Street to see the race.

“This is a pretty D.C. night,” Bowser said.

The race, which began in the 1980s, is also a commemoration of LGBTQ+ history in D.C.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Elections 27 mins ago

Kamala Harris rally on the Ellipse draws tens of thousands to DC

Mexico 50 mins ago

What is ‘Día de Muertos' and how to celebrate in the DC area

It started with a group of drag queens running from JR's Bar to Annie's Paramount Steakhouse (another gay history site), where they'd take a shot on the second floor. Then, they'd run back down 16 stairs, through the crowded restaurant and back to JR's. The winner would get $100 off their bar tab (about $290 in 2024 dollars!).

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCThings to Do DCLGBTQ
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us