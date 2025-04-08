Police address fighting concerns in Clarendon

Police are addressing nighttime fighting — an increasing problem in the Clarendon section of Arlington, Virginia.

Surveillance video shows three people involved in a fight and police moving in to break it up.

In the same area in March, police were called to a restaurant for a fight. Three people were arrested.

Across the street in late February, Bar Bao closed early because of a large, unruly crowd and fight.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Arlington police have had special patrols in the nightlife area on Friday and Saturday nights for a decade. But in 2023, they added Sunday nights, too.

The goal is to spot trouble before it happens act quickly when it does.

“We want to be engaging with patrons early,” Arlington police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. “We want to step in and see those pre-fight indicators — maybe people in a verbal dispute, maybe they’re balling up their fists, they’re showing their getting ready into that. “But also, if we’re seeing fights, that we’re actively breaking it up. I think from the video this weekend, you see how quickly officers responded to that incident.”

The police department also helps run what’s known as the Arlington Restaurant Initiative, which provides training to restaurant and bar staff.

“From our officers, we’re doing de-escalation training, as well as when to notify officers,” Savage said. “Again, we’re there. We’re in the area. So, if they’re see an incident that’s rising, they want to notify those officers.”

Arlington’s county manager proposed a budget that would provide increased funding for police overtime to staff the Clarendon nightlife detail — $321,000 is included in the plan the county board will vote on this week.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.