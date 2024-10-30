For several years, many people in the U.S. have adopted the tradition of building an altar for "Day of the Dead" or "Día de los Muertos," partly due to the influence of the Disney movie "Coco." This holiday is celebrated across Mexico and some U.S. cities such as Washington D.C.

As a Mexican tradition that focuses on remembering our ancestors, it has a rich, historical background.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 2. However, the celebration begins on October 27 and lasts until November 3.

The original tradition of the "Mexica Culture" believed there is a process of birth and death. According to the Mexica vision, the soul leaves the body and travels through seven levels in the underworld or "Mictlan."

Each level represents an ordeal until reaching the ninth level where eternal rest would be achieved.

This is why an original traditional altar consists of seven levels, representing the seven Mexica destinations where the soul was believed to arrive. However, with the influence of Catholicism, they began to create altars with two levels representing heaven and earth or three levels including a purgatory.

How to make an altar to the dead:

Even though the most important thing about an altar of the dead is the feeling behind it, here are some steps to take into consideration if you're planning to build an altar for the first time.

Salt and white tablecloth: to represent purity, and salt as the purifying element for the souls to cross from their world to ours back and forward.

Sugar and chocolate skulls: skulls represent death and sugar and chocolate represent sweet rest.

Copal and incense: keep away evil spirits so that good souls can enter.

Cempasúchil flowers: they are used to represent the sun because of their bright yellow color, they are placed as guides marking the path of the entrance to the altar, to guide the souls.

Food: welcomes loved ones who visit with their favorite dishes.

Photographs: pictures of loved ones that people hope will visit their altar (drawings or representations of them for ancestors or deceased without photographs are also important).

The pan de muerto is a representation of affection for those who are no longer with us.

The four elements in the altar of the dead

A traditional Day of the Dead altar contains representations of the four natural elements: wind, water, fire and earth:

Wind: paper cutouts

Water: in a pitcher or glasses to quench the thirst of the souls

Fire: candles

Earth: flowers, fruit and bread

While the major celebration takes place on Nov. 1 and 2 in most Mexican regions, the Day of the Dead starts on Oct. 28

October 28

The first candle is lit and a white flower is placed to welcome the lost souls. People remember those who died tragically, due to violence or accidents.

October 29

A candle is lit for the forgotten souls, those who no longer have anyone to pray for them.

October 30 and 31

A candle is lit for those who died without having been baptized, who died before birth, or very young. These days are dedicated to all children.

November 1

According to the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico (INAH), "November 1 is All Saints' Day celebrating those who led an exemplary life, as well as children". One more candle is lit and preparations are made to welcome our ancestors on November 2.

November 2

The celebration includes various rituals, such as gravestone decoration and altar-making, which are held in cemeteries to help the souls transit from the underworld to earth.

Why is the cempasúchil flower used?

"Cempasúchil" is a Nahuatl word that means "flower of twenty petals". The Mexica used it for medicinal purposes and according to the pre-Hispanic cosmovision, its yellow color evoked the sun, serving as a light to guide the souls of the deceased from the cemetery to their homes.

What is 'pan de muerto?'

Pan de muerto is one of the most typical elements of the offering to the deceased. It is a sweet bread containing wheat flour, milk, egg, yeast, sugar, salt, butter and flavored with anise and orange.

According to the chronicle of Bernal Díaz del Castillo, a Spanish conquistador, the ritual included a maiden's sacrifice to the gods, and her still-beating heart was introduced into a pot with amaranth. Then the priest of the rite would bite the organ as a sign of gratitude.

The Spaniards rejected this type of sacrifice and elaborated a heart-shaped wheat bread bathed in sugar painted red to simulate the blood of the maiden.

Día de Muertos events in D.C.

Paint & Celebrate: Día de los Muertos at El Centro

1218 Wisconsin Ave. NW, D.C.

Wednesday, October 30

Cost: $60

Día de los Muertos with the National Museum of the American Latino

La Cosecha, 1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

November 1 at 7:00 p.m. and November 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Día de los Muertos Block Party

Bryant Street Market: 670 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, DC

November 1 from 5 – 11 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Day of the Dead & Tequila Fest

November 1 from 7 p.m. until November 2 at 2:30 a.m.

Penn Social, 801 E Street NW Washington, DC 20004

Cost: $29.99 for an individual ticket or 2 tickets for $30

Exhibit: El muerto al pozo y el vivo al gozo

Mexican Cultural Institute, 4th Floor, 2829 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

November 2 through November 27

Cost: FREE

Día De Los Muertos Unidos Benefit Festival

Washington Monument Grounds, 15th Street & Constitution Ave, NW Washington, DC 20024

November 2 at 4 p.m. until November 3 at 1 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Día de los Muertos at The Wharf

The Wharf, 760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

November 2 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: FREE

El Día de los Muertos festival

National Portrait Gallery, Kogod Courtyard, 8th and G Streets NW, Washington, DC 20001

November 2 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE. Registration encouraged.

Día de los Muertos at Congressional Cemetery

Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E Street, Southeast, Washington, DC 20003

November 2 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: FREE but donations are welcomed

Piñatas, Poemas y Apapachos pa’l Alma

La Cosecha: 1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

November 3 from 2 - 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 - $30 depending on the activity

Black Tie Day of the Dead Embassy Fiesta

Mexican Cultural Institute, 2829 16th St NW Washington, DC 20009

November 9 from 8:30–11:45 p.m.

Cost: $139

Día de Muertos events in Maryland

Day of the Dead cocktail class at National Harbor

Rosa Mexicano, 153 Waterfront Street Oxon Hill, MD 20745

October 30 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $71.21 (tickets at the door)

Día De Los Muertos Costume Party

miXt Food Hall, 3809 Rhode Island Avenue Brentwood, MD 20722

November 1 from 8 - 11 p.m.

Cost: FREE to enter, $5 drink specials, food is for purchase

Day of the Dead: Crafting Remembrance

VisArts, 155 Gibbs Street, Rockville, MD 20850

November 2 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

Día de los Muertos at Shmidt Spirits

Shmidt Spirits Distillery, 10360 Southard Drive Beltsville, MD 20705

November 2 from 6 - 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 admission

Sugar Skull Musical

Weinberg Center for the Arts: 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Maryland

November 2 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 - $20

Día de Muertos events in Virginia

Día de los Muertos Evening Picnic

Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, 3550 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201

November 1 from 5 - 8 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Del Ray's Day of the Dead 2024

Del Ray Restaurants, 2400 mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301

November 2 from 12 - 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE to check in. Food & drink specials are for purchase

Día de los Muertos Celebration at Banditos

Banditos Tacos & Tequila Fairfax,10621 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA

November 2 from noon. to midnight

Cost: FREE to enter, food & drinks for purchase

Where to buy pan de muerto in the DMV:

Cocolita Food

Chef Carla of Cocolita Food is offering her traditional pan de muerto adorned with a chocolate skull for pickup at the National Union Building in D.C.

💲 Price: $30 when ordering through Instagram or WhatsApp (571-228-4890). $35 when you order through Shef.

📍 Address: 918 F St NW, Washington, D.C.

Panaderia Mi PuebloDay of the Dead Cocktail Class/National Harbor

This traditional Mexican bakery in Alexandria is offering Pan de Muerto at a very affordable price.

To pre-order, call (703) 746-8697 or walk in for same-day pick-up. It is cash only but an ATM is available.

💲 Price: $1.99 for an individual pan de muerto

📍 Address: 8401 Richmond Hwy. Suite F Alexandria, Virginia

Adela Mexican Bakery

This cottage bakery out of Reston is currently sold out for the holiday. However, she offers pan de muerto year-round so you can satisfy that craving even when it's out of season.

To order, DM on Instagram or reach out via WhatsApp.

💲 Price: $27 for a half dozen; $37 for a dozen

📍 Reston, Virginia

Cinco de Mayo Bakery & Taqueria

This bakery and restaurant in Glen Burnie is offering pan de muerto alongside a warm coffee or atole.

📍 Address: 445 N. Crain Hwy Glen Burnie, Maryland

Apapacho Taquería

This taquería out of Union Market has only been open for 6 months but they're offering all of the traditional Mexican fare, including pan de muerto.

To order, stop in or order online.

💲 Price: $8.99 for an individual pan de muerto

📍 1280 4th St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002