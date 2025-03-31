Dirt bike and ATV riders speed around DC's World War II Memorial

Video shows dirt bike and ATV riders speed around D.C.’s World War II Memorial, which honors those who served in the war and those who died.

At least three people can be seen whizzing around the circular memorial on the National Mall. The riders rev their engines as they pass the memorial’s granite columns, which represent U.S. states and territories.

One rider can be seen popping a wheelie.

U.S. Park Police said they’re reviewing surveillance footage to identify those involved.

Last year marked 20 years since the memorial’s dedication.

"It’s here because of the over 400,000 Americans who gave their lives in World War II and the many millions around the globe who were involved in that amazing fight for freedom and the defeat of genocidal evil," said Alex Kershaw, resident historian for the Friends of the World War II Memorial.

Surviving WWII veterans shared their stories.

