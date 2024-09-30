Scary season: Haunted houses and ghost tours for frightful fun in the DC area

The nights are getting longer, and Halloween decor is jumping out of the bushes. It's time to search high and low for thrills and chills!

Whether that means a horrifying haunted house or a creepy ghost tour, you have plenty of options in D.C., Maryland and Virginia... if you dare!

Haunted houses and Halloween trails in Maryland

Field of Screams

📅 Weekends and select other days through Nov. 2

📍 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland

💲 $30+ (varies by date)

🔗 Details

Voted the best haunted attraction by USA Today, Field of Screams is for those seeking a real scare across 55 horrifying stations.

Tickets are sold online only starting at $54 and grant you admission to the SUPER Screams Haunted Trail and the Slaughter Factory Haunted House (if you dare).

Field of Screams is not recommended for children under 12.

Carnival games, bonfires, s'mores and a concession stand will be available if you can stomach it before or after the scares.

Field of Screams says it's set to open Friday, Oct. 4. It pushed back its opening date amid bad weather and reports of permitting delays.

Laurel’s House of Horrors

📅 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2, plus extra days in the last weeks of October

📍 935 Fairlawn Ave., Laurel, Maryland

💲 $34.95+

🔗 Details

Get ready to be spooked in the area’s biggest indoor haunt. Built inside an abandoned movie theater, this season’s haunted house offers new chilling experiences in an eerie 28,000-square-foot space.

Explore the building’s paranormal activity and encounter terrifying creatures throughout the theater. Want more scares? Try out their “Escape the Movies” escape rooms based on some classic scary films (for an extra fee).

Along with general admission tickets, guests can buy additional packages with options to skip the line.

Six Flags Fright Fest in Bowie

📅 Select nights through Oct. 27

📍 13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, Maryland

💲 $70 for a single-day park ticket and haunted attractions pass

🔗 Details

Six Flags has even more reasons to scream during October. Scare zones and rides for all are included with standard admission tickets. Get the Haunted Attractions Pass to experience more scares, including Haunting of Hall Manor, Sideshow: Haze House, Twisted Fairytales and more.

The scares ramp up after 6 p.m., and this experience may be too scary for kids 13 and younger. No costumes are allowed for visitors over 12.

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

📅 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Halloween

📍 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson, Maryland

💲 About $40 for the trail (varies by night and attraction)

🔗 Details

Venture off into the woods to experience three haunted attractions. While waiting in Markoff’s Midway, soothe your fears at the bonfires or dance with "creepy weirdos." Then, you can then venture off into The Town where you get up close and personal with the strange residents. The mile-long Haunted Trail has twisting turns and terrifying scenes.

Live entertainment is available some nights such as dance groups, live bands and fire spinners.

AVFD Station 7 Terror Trail

📅 Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26

📍 2380 Davidsonville Road, Gambrills, Maryland

💲 $25 (Terror Trail) or $10 (Boo Loop maze)

🔗 Details

Looking for a family-friendly haunt? Visit the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department to wind through the scary Terror Trial aimed at kids aged 8 and up. If the kids want to have a less spooky adventure, get lost in their new Boo Loop Maze for $10. It’s geared toward kids under 8.

Kids are welcome to come in costume, uncover the mysteries of the Boo Loop filled with fairies, dancing skeletons and cackling witches.

You can purchase tickets at the firehouse or online. Proceeds go toward supporting the volunteer fire department.

Haunted houses and Halloween trails in Virginia

Fields of Fear at Cox Farms

📅 Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2, plus Sunday, Oct. 13

📍 15621 Braddock Road, Centreville, Virginia

💲 $30-$40

🔗 Details

Fields of Fear turns this fall festival destination into one of your nightmares starting on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fear Deluxe admission includes one entry to four haunted attractions over 20 acres: the Firegrounds, Dark Side Hayride, Cornightmare and the Forest: Back 40.

Be warned: “You may be touched by Fields of Fear actors, but you will not be forcefully struck or grabbed by any Cox Farms staff member or actor at any time,” Cox Farms says.

Fields of Fear is not recommended for children under 12 years old. Children under 14 years old must have a chaperone. If Fields of Fear sounds too scary, check out Cox Farms' Fall Festival.

The Workhouse Arts Center

📅 Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays through Nov. 2, plus Halloween

📍 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

💲 $30 in advance, or $35 day-of

🔗 Details

Operating on the grounds of a notorious former prison, Workhouse Arts Center has real-life scary stories to back up its haunted trail.

“Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror” immerses guests in an outdoor walk-through trail where classic fairy tales take a very dark turn. Grab your loved ones close: The haunted house promises "gruesome characters and nightmarish surprises around every corner."

Before and after the haunt, check your adrenaline in a festive atmosphere with a DJ, a bar and food trucks. Local artists will be selling their wares at the Haunt Pop-up Shop.

On Oct. 20, the Center is set to offer designated sensory-friendly time slots. On the trail, sound levels will be less intense and strobe lights won't be turned on, the center says.

For a more lighthearted twist on Halloween scares, check out their production of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors."

Spooky tours in the D.C. area

Congressional Cemetery

📅 Various dates

📍 1801 E St. SE

💲 Suggested donation ($5+)

🔗 Details

While the Congressional Cemetery’s Soul Strolls is sold out, you can still enjoy a variety of other tours of the permanent resting place of 65,000 people.

Congressional Cemetery offers Sunday Strolls and Only at Congressional Tours regularly. They're in the daytime, so it's a good option if you're looking for slightly spooky vibes.

Halloween Ghosts and History Tour

📅 Various dates

💲 About $22

🔗 Details

Author Edward Moser offers three ghost tours highlighting the spooky side of landmark neighborhoods. Here's info on Georgetown and Old Town, Alexandria.

Screams & Disease Tour

📅 Oct. 18, 26 and 26

📍 Lee-Fendall House Museum (614 Oronoco St., Alexandria, Virginia)

💲 $15

🔗 Details

Explore the dark and bloody history of the Civil War hospital at the Lee-Fendall House.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

