First-grader comes home with a diamond ring from an admirer, and her mom goes into detective mode

“Trevor got more game these ‘grown’ men out there… be a Trevor.”

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson | TODAY

A Tennessee mom has a real gem of a story.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Allie Phillips shared that when her daughter Adalie was 6, she had a boyfriend who was the same age.

“She loves Brandon, they’re getting married,” Phillips, 30, explained.

Then one afternoon, Adalie came home from school with a token of love, and — plot twist! — it wasn’t from Brandon. 

Before revealing the gift, Adalie encouraged her mom to “sit down.” Then, she announced that another first grader — a boy named Trevor — had given her a ring and asked her to be his girlfriend. Adalie happily said yes, leaving Brandon in the dust.

“I’m thinking it’s a Ring Pop or a plastic ring from a vending machine,” Phillips tells TODAY.com. 

Nope — it was a real diamond. And it was sized for an adult.

“So, of course, I was like, ‘Where did he get that ring?’” Phillips said in the TikTok clip, to which Adalie replied, “Oh, he says he buys them all the time.” 

At that point, alarms were going off in Phillips’s head, so she quickly typed up a post on the school’s Facebook page. She shared all the juicy details about the love triangle, including how Adalie had dumped Brandon for Trevor.

“The comments did not disappoint,” Phillips said with a laugh.

“Trevor got more game these ‘grown’ men out there… be a Trevor ya’ll,” one parent wrote.

Added another, “But… who he buying rings ‘all the time’ for? Little man sounds like a player.”

Phillips also heard from Trevor’s mother. The sparkler belonged to his great-grandmother, and he had swiped it when they were visiting her in Alabama. 

“Not only did he steal a ring, but he crossed state lines with it,” Phillips joked. 

Adalie is now in second grade, and according to Phillips, she and Brandon have worked things out.

“At first, Brandon was really mad and wouldn’t talk to either of them, but then a week later, she came home and told me that she and Trevor broke up and she was back together with Brandon,” Phillips tells TODAY.

Ah, young love.

