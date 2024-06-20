The Weekend Scene: Museums open until midnight, Home Rule Music Fest and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Thursday marks the summer solstice and, right on time, we're sweating through some of the hottest days of the year.

Hit up those pools or splash parks, and check an event’s page to make sure there are no weather-related changes before you put on your sunscreen and head out.

A few quick things before we dive in:

Weekend highlights

Home Rule Music Festival

Fri. ($40), Sat. (free) and July 20 (free)

Just in time for Black Music Month, this three-part music festival is dancing at the intersection of go-go and jazz.

The festival officially kicks off at the Black Cat on Friday night. WAMMIE award winners JoGo Project will headline; tickets cost $40 in advance or $50 day of.

On Saturday, head to The Parks at Walter Reed for a day of free music. The lineup includes jazz greats Gary Bartz and Idris Ackamore, plus D.C.’s own Rare Essence, Black Alley and Dupont Brass Band.

The fest picks back up July 20 at Alethia Tanner Park in NoMa. You’ll find mural painting, a record fair, kid-oriented activities and food and drink vendors during both weekends.

Also check out: The MLK library’s Go-Go on the Rooftop and the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival

Free pick

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday

National Mall

The Smithsonian is celebrating the summer solstice with late-night museum hours, an astronomy festival, family-friendly activities and after-hours dance parties.⁠ Plus, eight popular museums will be open until 10 p.m. or later.

From a Cosmic Arcade Party to astronomy demos, here are the best things to do.

Free pick

Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Ave, NW between 3rd and 7th Street, $10-$225

Come hungry to the 32nd annual barbeque extravaganza on Pennsylvania Avenue. Chow down on more than 100 free food samples and see top-tier pit masters at work, then dance it off with some great local bands. EU, White Ford Bronco and Chuck Brown Band are on the lineup. It’s free for kids under 12.

Free pick

Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”

Sun., 3 p.m., Bowie

Set in an enchanted forest near the fictional town of Athens, Maryland, the Shakespeare comedy follows young lovers, amateur actresses and mischievous fairies. Bring a picnic and lawn chair.

Concerts this weekend

Soul Rebels with Ghostface Killah and GZA, 7 p.m. Thursday, Howard Theatre, $29.99-$75

Probably no better band to back iconic Wu-Tang Clan MCs Ghostface Killah and GZA than this group from New Orleans fusing jazz and hip hop.

The Hold Steady, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9:30 Club, $45

The Brooklyn-based alternative band followed the heartland rock of artists like Springsteen and The Band, updated for a post-punk/indie rock sound. They're celebrating 21 years together.

Future Islands, doors at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $45-$75

Baltimore synth-rock band makes impassioned music pulled up by the uniquely engaging intensity of singer Samuel T. Herring, whose dancing has draws both ire and awe — and ultimately put Future Islands on the indie map. Also from Baltimore, two piece Ed Schrader's Music Beat is an unconventional, raucous blast.

Baroness, 8 p.m. Sunday, Fillmore, $41.25 and up

Savannah's heavy metal greats are also celebrating a 21st birthday in 2024. They blend prog, post-rock, psychedelic and even a bit of early grunge into their sound.

Things to do in D.C.

DC United: Juneteenth Night

Weds., Audi Field, $27+

Folger Shakespeare Library reopens

Fri.

Fête de la Musique – World Music Day

Sat., 5-8 p.m., Georgetown, free

Boot 'N Scoot

Sat. and Sun., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $10-$15

Disney in Concert: “The Sound of Magic”

Sat. and Sun., The Kennedy Center, $39-$99

Mystics: Pride night

Sat., June 22, 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

FYI: Brunch and basketball bundle available

The Chinatown Park Festival

Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., I Street Northwest (5th Street and Massachusetts Aveue NW), free

10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography

June 18–23, Kennedy Center Opera House

Things to do in Maryland

Pride Family Day

Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Glen Echo Park, free

Rainbow Festival by Prince George’s County Libraries

Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, free

Teenfest

Sat., 48 p.m., Allentown Splash, Tennis, and Fitness Park in Fort Washington, free

Things to do in Virginia

One Loudoun Carnival at Uptown

Through Sun., plus Aug. 7-18, Ashburn, Virginia

Manassas Bee Festival

Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Liberia House and Grounds, free

Out & About Festival

Sat., Wolf Trap, $49+

Amazon Community Day at Met Park

Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free

Skate Day featuring The DC Wheels

Sat., Aslin Alexandria, free entry

A Fest Less Ordinary

Sat., 2-9 p.m., Purcellville, $40+

The Official Pride Bar Crawl

Sat., 4 p.m. to late, $10-$25

