The Weekend Scene: Museums open until midnight, Home Rule Music Fest and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
Thursday marks the summer solstice and, right on time, we're sweating through some of the hottest days of the year.
Hit up those pools or splash parks, and check an event’s page to make sure there are no weather-related changes before you put on your sunscreen and head out.
A few quick things before we dive in:
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
- Our top picks this week include the Home Rule Music Festival and Smithsonian Solstice Saturday.
- From our outdoor movie guide: “Elemental” will be the first movie shown this season at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
- From our free outdoor concert guide: Brunch & Beats at The Wharf means live bands on multiple stages.
- Here's how the Nationals and 9:30 Club revived the HFStival.
- This year's A Capitol Fourth concert will feature Smokey Robinson in Motown tribute, Fantasia and fireworks views from the Capitol.
Weekend highlights
Home Rule Music Festival
Fri. ($40), Sat. (free) and July 20 (free)
🔗 Details
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Just in time for Black Music Month, this three-part music festival is dancing at the intersection of go-go and jazz.
The festival officially kicks off at the Black Cat on Friday night. WAMMIE award winners JoGo Project will headline; tickets cost $40 in advance or $50 day of.
On Saturday, head to The Parks at Walter Reed for a day of free music. The lineup includes jazz greats Gary Bartz and Idris Ackamore, plus D.C.’s own Rare Essence, Black Alley and Dupont Brass Band.
The fest picks back up July 20 at Alethia Tanner Park in NoMa. You’ll find mural painting, a record fair, kid-oriented activities and food and drink vendors during both weekends.
Also check out: The MLK library’s Go-Go on the Rooftop and the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival
Free pick
Smithsonian Solstice Saturday
National Mall
🔗 Details
The Smithsonian is celebrating the summer solstice with late-night museum hours, an astronomy festival, family-friendly activities and after-hours dance parties. Plus, eight popular museums will be open until 10 p.m. or later.
From a Cosmic Arcade Party to astronomy demos, here are the best things to do.
Free pick
Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle
Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Ave, NW between 3rd and 7th Street, $10-$225
🔗 Details
Come hungry to the 32nd annual barbeque extravaganza on Pennsylvania Avenue. Chow down on more than 100 free food samples and see top-tier pit masters at work, then dance it off with some great local bands. EU, White Ford Bronco and Chuck Brown Band are on the lineup. It’s free for kids under 12.
Free pick
Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”
Sun., 3 p.m., Bowie
🔗 Details
Set in an enchanted forest near the fictional town of Athens, Maryland, the Shakespeare comedy follows young lovers, amateur actresses and mischievous fairies. Bring a picnic and lawn chair.
Concerts this weekend
Soul Rebels with Ghostface Killah and GZA, 7 p.m. Thursday, Howard Theatre, $29.99-$75
Probably no better band to back iconic Wu-Tang Clan MCs Ghostface Killah and GZA than this group from New Orleans fusing jazz and hip hop. Details.
The Hold Steady, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9:30 Club, $45
The Brooklyn-based alternative band followed the heartland rock of artists like Springsteen and The Band, updated for a post-punk/indie rock sound. They’re celebrating 21 years together. Details.
Future Islands, doors at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $45-$75
Baltimore synth-rock band makes impassioned music pulled up by the uniquely engaging intensity of singer Samuel T. Herring, whose dancing has draws both ire and awe — and ultimately put Future Islands on the indie map. Also from Baltimore, two piece Ed Schrader’s Music Beat is an unconventional, raucous blast. Details.
Baroness, 8 p.m. Sunday, Fillmore, $41.25 and up
Savannah’s heavy metal greats are also celebrating a 21st birthday in 2024. They blend prog, post-rock, psychedelic and even a bit of early grunge into their sound. Tickets.
Things to do in D.C.
DC United: Juneteenth Night
Weds., Audi Field, $27+
Folger Shakespeare Library reopens
Fri.
Fête de la Musique – World Music Day
Sat., 5-8 p.m., Georgetown, free
Boot 'N Scoot
Sat. and Sun., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $10-$15
Disney in Concert: “The Sound of Magic”
Sat. and Sun., The Kennedy Center, $39-$99
Mystics: Pride night
Sat., June 22, 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena
FYI: Brunch and basketball bundle available
The Chinatown Park Festival
Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., I Street Northwest (5th Street and Massachusetts Aveue NW), free
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
June 18–23, Kennedy Center Opera House
Things to do in Maryland
Pride Family Day
Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Glen Echo Park, free
Rainbow Festival by Prince George’s County Libraries
Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, free
Teenfest
Sat., 48 p.m., Allentown Splash, Tennis, and Fitness Park in Fort Washington, free
Things to do in Virginia
One Loudoun Carnival at Uptown
Through Sun., plus Aug. 7-18, Ashburn, Virginia
Manassas Bee Festival
Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Liberia House and Grounds, free
Out & About Festival
Sat., Wolf Trap, $49+
Amazon Community Day at Met Park
Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free
Skate Day featuring The DC Wheels
Sat., Aslin Alexandria, free entry
A Fest Less Ordinary
Sat., 2-9 p.m., Purcellville, $40+
The Official Pride Bar Crawl
Sat., 4 p.m. to late, $10-$25
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.