Dance the summer away at these free outdoor concert series in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Free concerts will be popping up all summer long at parks, town squares and outdoor venues across the Washington, D.C., area.

As much as we love the big names set to perform in D.C. this summer like Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson, you don’t have to shell out the big bucks for some excellent music.

Even opera will is on the docket – on Saturday, June 1, arias and symphonies will waft over the Lincoln Memorial for Opera Italiana is in the Air, a free show from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Don’t worry about tickets or dress codes – just show up (perhaps with a blanket to soften seating on the Lincoln Memorial steps).

"For over 400 years, opera was considered 'pop' music and only very recently wrongly perceived as music for the elite. In its purest form, it is sheer entertainment for everyone,” maestro and founder Alvise Casellati said in a release.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

We’ve rounded up some of the most popular summer concert series across the D.C. area. This list isn’t exhaustive – or complete! For example, we’re waiting for Fort Reno’s super popular summer concert series to announce their schedule. So, check back for updates throughout the season.

If we missed something great, email tips@nbcwashington.com to let us know!

Want more D.C. music, culture and things to do? Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter for reminders about these shows and free festivals including the Columbia Pike Blues Festival and Home Rule Music Festival.

Washington DC concerts

Rock the Dock, Wednesdays on The Wharf from May 29 to Aug. 28

Fridays at Fort Totten running from May 31 to Aug. 23

Jazz in the Parks at the historic Walter Reed campus on the second Saturday of each month from June 8 to Sept. 7

The D.C. Public Library’s Go-Go on the Rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Gallery Place will return on Sundays in June

DowntownDC Live! in Franklin Park happens 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursdays from June 6 to July 25.

Maryland concerts

Virginia concerts

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.