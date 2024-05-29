Dance the summer away at these free outdoor concert series in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Free concerts will be popping up all summer long at parks, town squares and outdoor venues across the Washington, D.C., area.
As much as we love the big names set to perform in D.C. this summer like Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson, you don’t have to shell out the big bucks for some excellent music.
Even opera will is on the docket – on Saturday, June 1, arias and symphonies will waft over the Lincoln Memorial for Opera Italiana is in the Air, a free show from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Don’t worry about tickets or dress codes – just show up (perhaps with a blanket to soften seating on the Lincoln Memorial steps).
"For over 400 years, opera was considered 'pop' music and only very recently wrongly perceived as music for the elite. In its purest form, it is sheer entertainment for everyone,” maestro and founder Alvise Casellati said in a release.
We’ve rounded up some of the most popular summer concert series across the D.C. area. This list isn’t exhaustive – or complete! For example, we’re waiting for Fort Reno’s super popular summer concert series to announce their schedule. So, check back for updates throughout the season.
If we missed something great, email tips@nbcwashington.com to let us know!
Washington DC concerts
- Rock the Dock, Wednesdays on The Wharf from May 29 to Aug. 28
- Fridays at Fort Totten running from May 31 to Aug. 23
- Jazz in the Parks at the historic Walter Reed campus on the second Saturday of each month from June 8 to Sept. 7
- The D.C. Public Library’s Go-Go on the Rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Gallery Place will return on Sundays in June
- DowntownDC Live! in Franklin Park happens 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursdays from June 6 to July 25.
Maryland concerts
- Friday Summer Concerts in Bethesda, at Norfolk and St. Elmo Avenues, through Sept. 20
- National Harbor’s Salute the Sunset on Saturdays through Sept. 11
- Bowie’s Summer Sunset concert series on Sundays at Allen Pond Park until Sept. 1
- Daytime performances for kids at the Gaithersburg City Hall Concert Pavilion on Wednesdays starting at 10:30 a.m. The series runs June 5 to July 24
- College Park’s Friday Night Live! between June 7 and Sept. 6
- The Sligo Summer Music Series on Fridays between June 7 and Oct. 18
- Glen Echo Park concerts on Thursdays from June 13 to Aug. 22
- Montgomery Parks’ Summer Concert Series on Thursdays from July 11 to Aug. 15
Virginia concerts
- Reston’s Fab Fridays, kicking off with a Tom Petty tribute band on May 31 and concluding with a Rolling Stones tribute on Aug. 16
- Herndon’s Friday Night Live! through Aug. 23.
- Fort Hunt concerts on Sundays in June, July and August
- Vienna’s Summer on the Green starting June 7 and ending July 28
- Lubber Run Amphitheater in Arlington on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 8 to Aug. 2
- Mosaic Live on Saturdays from June 15 to Aug. 17
- Netherlands Carillon Concerts on select Saturdays between June 15 and Oct. 19
