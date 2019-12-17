Storm Team4 Forecast

4 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE WEATHER:

#1: Cold Wind Returns

#2: Wind Chills In The 20s Today

#3: Staying Cold The Rest Of The Week

#4: Long Stretch Of Dry Weather Ahead



High pressure moving into the region will provide a gusty Northwest wind this afternoon and keep wind chills in the 20s all day. After a sunny start there will be a build-up of clouds this afternoon but rain chances have dried up for the foreseeable future. Afternoon highs will be around 40°. The breeze will continue this evening and then lay down a bit overnight. Clear skies tonight will help temperatures fall into the 10s and low 20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the 30s to around 40°. A storm passing well to our South will spread clouds into the area on Saturday. The clouds will keep afternoon highs to around 40° but any rain will stay far away. This cold pattern will relax a bit for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. All three of those days will be generally sunny with highs in the low 50s. The outlook for Christmas day is for sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. This pattern is very favorable for holiday travel. Our next chance for rain doesn't appear until a day or two after Christmas. Quiet weather is the best gift of all from Mother Nature.



TODAY:

Morning Sunshine

Afternoon Clouds

Blustery And Cold

Chance Of Rain: 0%

Wind: Northwest 15-30 mph

HIGHS: 35° - 42°



TONIGHT:

Clear Skies

Breezy Evening

Very Cold

Chance Of Rain: 0%

Wind: Northwest 5-15 mph

LOWS: 15° - 23°



THURSDAY:

Sunny And Cold

Breezy At Times

Chills In The 20s

Chance Of Rain: 0%

Wind: Northwest 8-16 mph

HIGHS: 30° - 35°



FRIDAY:

Sunny

Cold

Light Breeze

Chance Of Rain: 0%

Wind: North 3-6 mph

HIGHS: 35° - 40°



SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Light Breeze

Chance Of Rain: 0%

Wind: South 3-6 mph

HIGHS: 37° - 42°



Sunrise: 7:21 AM Sunset: 4:48 PM

Average High: 46° Average Low: 32°