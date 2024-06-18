A Capitol Fourth concert to feature Smokey Robinson in Motown tribute, Fantasia and fireworks views

PBS’ A Capitol Fourth concert at the U.S. Capitol will be an all-star show with Smokey Robinson celebrating the 65th anniversary of Motown, a special send-off for Team USA and views of fireworks.

It’s the 44th edition of the annual concert celebrating the Fourth of July on the West Lawn of the Capitol, according to a press release.

The concert is free and open for the public to attend; it will also air on PBS and stream on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET on July 4. Here’s more information.

The Independence Day tradition will also include performances from Fantasia, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge, the National Symphony Orchestra and military bands.

Gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East will lead A Tribute to Team USA including several Olympians and Paralympians, and Mae Krier, an original “Rosie the Riveter,” is set to make an appearance.

To cap the show, The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will provide a patriotic soundtrack as the National Park Service fireworks go off over the Capitol.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” will host.

“I can’t wait to celebrate America’s Birthday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol,” said Ribeiro. “It is going to be a great 4th of July party, and we’re going to get everyone in our nation’s capital and all those watching at home on their feet dancing!”

What to know if you’re going to A Capitol Fourth concert

The concert is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. Gates to the West Lawn are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on July 4. The gates are located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds. The nearest Metro stations are Federal Center SW (on the Orange and Blue lines) and Union Station (on the Red Line), according to PBS.

Guests should expect bag checks and metal detectors. Details, including what’s allowed and what’s not, will be posted on the U.S. Capitol Police website. In past years, picnic supplies, camp chairs and blankets have been allowed, while alcohol, glass and animals were prohibited.

There are two viewing areas to accommodate guests who have disabilities, organizers say.

If you can’t make it on Independence Day, the public is also invited to watch the dress rehearsal on July 3.

