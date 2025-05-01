Which D.C.-area restaurant has the best brunch? Whose sandwich is a must-have? DMV-area foodies, this is your chance to weigh in on the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's 2025 RAMMY awards.

Cast ballots for your favorite spots in four public voting categories: best bar, best brunch, favorite gathering place and hottest sandwich spot. You can vote (once per category) through Wednesday, May 31, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Favorite gathering place

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Best brunch

Hottest sandwich spot

Best bar

The winners will be announced this summer.