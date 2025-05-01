Which D.C.-area restaurant has the best brunch? Whose sandwich is a must-have? DMV-area foodies, this is your chance to weigh in on the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's 2025 RAMMY awards.
Cast ballots for your favorite spots in four public voting categories: best bar, best brunch, favorite gathering place and hottest sandwich spot. You can vote (once per category) through Wednesday, May 31, 2025, at 5 p.m.
Favorite gathering place
Best brunch
Hottest sandwich spot
Best bar
The winners will be announced this summer.