Food & Drink

2025 RAMMY Awards: Vote for your favorite DMV bar, brunch, sandwich and more

Which D.C.-area restaurant has the best brunch? Whose sandwich is a must-have? DMV-area foodies, this is your chance to weigh in on the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's 2025 RAMMY awards.

Cast ballots for your favorite spots in four public voting categories: best bar, best brunch, favorite gathering place and hottest sandwich spot. You can vote (once per category) through Wednesday, May 31, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Favorite gathering place

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Best brunch

Hottest sandwich spot

Best bar

The winners will be announced this summer.

Things to Do DC Apr 29

List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, through May 4

Things to Do DC Apr 15

All Things Go reveals 2025 festival lineup with Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Doechii, Kesha

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkThe Scene
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us