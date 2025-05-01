The Weekend Scene: Embassy open houses, chihuahua races and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

A Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in D.C.? The Commanders rocked our world like the old RFK Stadium bleachers by dropping news of a $3 billion plan to bring the NFL back to D.C.

The week started with that big news, and it will end with festivals galore, the National Cathedral's Flower Mart, plus free days at the National Museum of Women in the Arts and The Kreeger Museum.

Embassy open houses

Free pick

Around the World Embassy Tour

Sat., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., various locations

You can go around the world in a day – without a passport – when dozens of embassies open their doors to the public this Saturday and next.

Countries from Angola to Zimbabwe will share music, dance, kid-friendly crafts and cuisine. You can find a map of all the embassies here.

See all our pro tips and get details on the EU Open House here.

Weekend highlights

Free pick

Running of the Chihuahuas

Sat., 2-5 p.m., The Wharf

Look at those little legs go!

These speedy chihuahuas are racing into our hearts, even if they don’t move quite like Flying Mohawk, the Derby horse.

Tommy McFly will preside over one of The Wharf’s puppy party benefitting Rural Dog Rescue.

The Pacifico Beer Garden opens at 2 p.m., and the races will be visible from a big screen on the Transit Pier if you don’t give a woof about crowds.

All dogs are welcome to participate in a costume contest at 3:30 p.m. The race is for chihuahuas only and costs $30 to enter.

Ready to adopt a furry friend? The Running of the Chihuahuas will host an adoptable pet parade. In Virginia, check out the Wounded Paw Project’s Pawfest on Saturday.

Free pick

Carousel Day

Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glen Echo Park

Keep horsing around at Glen Echo Park’s Dentzel Carousel, which will begin spinning for its 104th year.

The painted ponies are the stars of Carousel Day, and rides are just $2 (all-day passes are $5). Free activities include performances by Step Afrika! and Adventure Theatre MTC, art projects, studio tours and a park parade.

Free pick

Star Wars Weekend

Fri. to Sun., 4-9 p.m., Barracks Row (8th Street SE)

In a galaxy far, far away … actually, not so far! Barracks Row in Southeast is hosting a Star Wars Weekend because Sunday is “May the Fourth Be With You.” Get it?

Character meet and greets, a Jedi parade, lightsaber battles and plenty of entertainment are all free. Local restaurants will offer themed food, too. Here’s the full schedule and list of specials.

Orlando Jones, who you may know from “Drumline,” “Abbott Elementary” or “American Gods,” will be the special guest at evening events, including his stand-up show and The Villains Ball.

Free pick

Movies on the Potomac

Thursdays and Sundays at National Harbor

Outdoor movie season is lifting off in Prince George’s County. Catch “Fool's Gold” on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on Sunday (May the Fourth, get it?) starting at 6 p.m.

National Harbor hosts screenings twice a week throughout summer. Thursdays are date night-themed, and Sundays are family night with kids’ films.

Concerts this weekend

Gringo Star, 7 p.m. Friday, DC9, $19.57

Atlanta garage rockers mine classic rock, ‘60s psychedelia, and ‘50s pop and R&B. Details.

Lambrini Girls, 7 p.m. Sunday, Howard Theatre, $21-$40

Fierce, angsty and fun punk rock duo has a lot of momentum after releasing one of the best albums of the year so far, “Who Let the Dogs Out.” Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Live! At the Library - Somi: Thurs., Library of Congress, free

DC Climate Week: Through Fri.

Dupont Circle ArtWalk: Fri., Dupont Circle, free

Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC (plus, Pitchside Pups!): Fri., 8 p.m., Audi Field, $24+

May the 4th be with you - Star Wars Weekend: Fri. to Sun., 4-9 p.m., Barracks Row (8th Street SE)

86th Annual Flower Mart: Fri. and Sat., National Cathedral, free admission

Capital Rare Book Fair: Sat. and Sun., University Club, $15 ($10 for students and free for kids under 16)

Picnic Day and free admission at The Kreeger Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2401 Foxhall Road NW, free

Running of the Chihuahuas: Sat., 2-5 p.m., The Wharf, free to watch ($30 to race)

Around the World Embassy Tour: Sat., various locations, free

Adams Morgan PorchFest: Sat., 2-6 p.m., various homes and businesses, free

D.C. United vs. Colorado (Military Appreciation Night): Sat., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $15+

Yoga + Sound Experience: Sun., 9 a.m., National Building Museum, $30

Birdwatching in Anacostia Park: Sun., 9:30 a.m., meet at Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavillion, $15

Little Piñata Workshop!: Sun., noon to 2 p.m., 670 Rhode Island Avenue NE, $45-$50

Free Community Day & Makers’ Market at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1250 New York Ave. NW, free

Things to do in Maryland

Movies on the Potomac: “Fool's Gold”: Thurs., 7 p.m., National Harbor, free

Trivia at Denizens Brewing Co.: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Riverdale Park, free

Sligo Creek Fest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10200 Sligo Creek Parkway, Silver Spring, free

Carousel Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glen Echo Park, rides $2 but the festival is free

Greenbelt Cinema 10th Anniversary Fundraiser: Sat., 6-8 p.m., 129 Centerway, Greenbelt, $50-$75 for tickets (free activities for non-ticketed guests

HyBall 2025: Press Play: Sat., 8-11 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic in Hyattsville, $45

VisArts' 13th Annual Rockville Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., Rockville Town Square, free

May the 4th Be With You: Fitness Walk: Sun., 10 a.m. to noon, Prince George's Plaza Community Center in Hyattsville, free

Movies on the Potomac: “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008): Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

Music by the Metro - Clarendon Concert Series: Thursdays in May, Clarendon Metro Park, free

Wine & Watercolors: Fri., 5 p.m., Shop Made in VA - Alexandria, $25

Alexandria Springtime Art Festival: Sat. and Sun., 300 John Carlyle St. in Alexandria, free

Rosslyn Reads Book Sale & Spring Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Place Plaza, free

Spring Maker's Market: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria, free entry

Flourish: A Spring Market: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, free admission

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival: Sat., Prince William County Fairgrounds in Manassas, $45-$89

Spring Fit Crawl: Sat., noon to 2:30 p.m., Zweet Sport Total Fitness Studio in Alexandria, $49

Revolutionary War Weekend: Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $22-$35 (free for kids 5 and under)

Bingo for Breast Cancer: Sat., 1-3 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, $5 per player

Spring Fling: An Old Town Block Party: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., businesses in Old Town, free

A Walk Down Flavor Lane - make custom spice blends: Sun., 11 a.m., Made in ALX, $35

Last chance - “In the Heights” at Signature Theatre: Through Sun., Arlington, $165+

