Keep cool at these DC area splash pads, water parks and pools

When summer comes, we’re looking for all the ways to stay cool, especially when the heat can be overbearing.

As it gets dangerously hot outside and Washington, D.C., declares a heat emergency, it’s important to be careful and protect yourself from the extreme heat.

This week will be a hot one, but the good news is that some of the best places to cool off, including NOVA Parks waterparks, are open.

In response to the heat wave, cooling centers, splash parks and other centers are open so people can get relief from the blazing sun.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In D.C., spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day. Banneker Pool, Francis Pool, Hearst Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Park Pool, Rosedale Pool, Ridge Road Pool and Oxon Run Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until June 24. Here's more info on outdoor pools.

In Montgomery County, The Water Park in Bohrer Park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 23.

Prince George's Parks says pools will generally operate in two sessions with the second session's hours depending on the day. Some aquatic facilities are closed for cleaning and maintenance; check for more information on your local pool here.

Here's a list of splash pads, water parks and pools so you can stay cool while still getting some time outside safely.

DC splash parks

Ward 1

14th & Girard Street

14th & Girard Street, NW | 20009

Operating hours daily: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Columbia Heights Community Center

1480 Girard Street, NW | 20009

Operating hours daily: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

14th & Park Road (Columbia Heights Civic Plaza)

14th Street & Park Road, NW | 20011

Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Harrison Recreation Center

1330 V Street, NW | 20009

Operating hours Friday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Thursday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Park at LeDroit

319 Oakdale Place, NW | 20001

Operating hours Saturday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Friday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Westminster Playground

911 Westminster Street, NW | 20001

Operating hours daily: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The emergency plan activates cooling centers during a stretch of dangerous heat in D.C.'s forecast. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.

Ward 2

Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 7th Street, NW | 20005

Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Stead Park Recreation Center

1625 P Street, NW | 20005

Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Recreation Center

5500 41st Street, NW | 20015

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 3 - 8 p.m.

Friendship Recreation Center

4500 Van Ness Street, NW | 20016

Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Tuesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street, NW | 20007

Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hardy Recreation Center

4500 Q Street, NW | 20007

Operating hours Friday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Thursday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Macomb Recreation Center

3409 Macomb Street, NW | 20016

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Palisades Community Center

5200 SherierPlace, NW | 20016

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Ward 4

Fort Stevens Recreation Center

1327 Van Buren Street, NW | 20012

Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lafayette-Pointer Recreation Center

5900 33rd Street, NW | 20015

Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Petworth Recreation Center

801 Taylor Street, NW | 20011

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center

501 Riggs Road, NE | 20011

Operating hours Friday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Thursday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Takoma Playground

300 Van Buren Street, NW | 20012

Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Tuesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Ward 5

Edgewood Recreation Center

3rd and Evarts Street, NE | 20002

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center

1299 Neal Street, NE | 20002

Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Tuesday: 3 - 8 p.m.

Edgewood Recreation Center

3rd & Evarts Street, NE | 20002

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center

1299 Neal Street, NE | 20002

Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Tuesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Langdon Pool Deck

2860 Mills Avenue, NE | 20018

Operating hours: Operates on Langdon Park Pool schedule

Operating hours Thursday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Reservoir Park Recreation Center

North Capital Street & Channing Street, NW | 20001

Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ward 6

Eastern Market Metro Park

701 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE | 20003

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

King-Greenleaf Recreation Center

201 N Street, SW | 20024

Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Potomac Avenue Triangle Park

1216 Potomac Avenue, SE | 20003

Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Watkins Recreation Center

420 12th Street, SE | 20003

Operating hours Saturday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Friday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ward 7

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center

100 Stoddert Place, SE | 20019

Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Fort Davis Community Center

1400 41st Street, SE | 20020

Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hillcrest Recreation Center

3100 Denver Street, SE | 20020

Operating hours Thursday- Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue

Division & Foote Streets, NE | 20019

Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Marvin Gaye Recreation Center

6201 Banks Place, NE | 20019

Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Ward 8

Fort Greble Recreation Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave & Elmira St, SW | 20032

CURRENTLY CLOSED

Outdoor pools are also open. Here's information on D.C.'s pool locations and hours.

Maryland splash pads and pools

Children play in the splash pad at Rockville Town Square in Rockville, MD, on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Montgomery County

Fountain on the Square at Rockville Town Square

200 East Middle Lane | Rockville, MD 20850

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

SplashPark at South Germantown Recreational Park

18056 Central Park Circle, Boyds 20841

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Monday

301-670-4680

Water Park at Bohrer Park

512 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg 20877

Open daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

301-258-6445

Visit here for more information on the county's seven outdoor pools.

Prince George's County

Glenn Dale Splash Park

1901 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glenn Dale 20769

Outdoor pool hours: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

(301) 352-8980

Hamilton Splash Park

3901 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville

Outdoor pool hours: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Hamiltonpool@pgparks.com

J. Franklyn Bourne Memorial Pool

6500 Calmos Street, Capitol Heights 20743

Outdoor pool session hours: 12-3 p.m. & 3:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

301-350-4422

North Barnaby Splash Park

5000 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill

Outdoor pool hours: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

301-894-1150

Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex

8001 Sheriff Road, Landover 20785

The Leisure Pool is open from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday & Wednesday; 6 a.m.-noon & 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday & Thursday; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday

(301) 583-2400

Rollingcrest-Chillum Splash Pool

6122 Sargent Road, Chillum 20782

General swim hours: Sunday - Thursday & Saturday: 12 - 5 p.m., Friday: 12 - 9 p.m.

Check here for full schedule

301-853-9115

Go here for more outdoor pool locations and hours.

Virginia splash pads and pools

Children cool off in the splash pad at Lyon Village Park in Arlington, VA, on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Arlington County

Drew Park

3514 22nd Street South, Arlington 22204

Sprayground hours: Monday & Thursday 2-8 p.m.; Closed Tuesday; Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday Noon-8 p.m.

Hayes Park

1516 N. Lincoln Street, Arlington 22201

Sprayground hours: Monday & Thursday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesday & Friday 2–8 p.m.; Closed Wednesday; Saturday & Sunday Noon–8 p.m.

Lyon Village Park

1800 N. Highland Street, Arlington 22201

Sprayground hours: Monday & Tuesday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Wednesday & Friday 2–8 p.m.; Closed Thursday; Saturday & Sunday Noon–8 p.m.

Ocean Dunes Waterpark

6060 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington 22205

Hours: Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

703-534-3437

Go here for information on fees.

Virginia Highlands Park

1600 South Hayes Street, Arlington 22202

Sprayground hours: Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

See here for info on pools in Arlington County.

Fairfax County

Cub Run Rec Center Leisure Pool

4630 Stonecroft Blvd, Chantilly 20151

Hours: Sunday Noon - 6 p.m., Monday-Friday 4-9 p.m., Noon - 6 p.m.

(703) 817-9407

Our Special Harbor Spray Ground

6601 Telegraph Rd, Franconia 22310

Hours: Mon./Tues./Thurs./Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

(703) 922-9841

Free for families; $5-$10 admission fee required for organized groups

Water Mine Family Swimmin' Hole

1400 Lake Fairfax Drive, Reston 22039

Open daily 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

(703) 246-5929

Go here for more information on fees.

Here's information on Fairfax County's public pools.

Loudoun County

Franklin Park splash pad

17501 Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville 20132

Hours from June 15 to July 31: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Go here for a complete list of hours for the summer.

(540) 338-7603

Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park splash pad

22831 Hanson Park Drive, Aldie 20105

Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

(571) 367-8360

Landsdowne Town Center interactive fountain

Belmont Ridge Road, Leesburg 20176

Open daily from early morning to dusk

See the town center's Facebook page for updates on maintenance.

(301) 986-6200

One Loudoun splash pad

20365 Exchange Street Ashburn 20147

Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m., weather permitting

For updates and closures, follow @oneloudoun on Instagram

Go here for information on Loudoun County's pools.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.