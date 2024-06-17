Keep cool at these DC area splash pads, water parks and pools

When summer comes, we’re looking for all the ways to stay cool, especially when the heat can be overbearing.
As it gets dangerously hot outside and Washington, D.C., declares a heat emergency, it’s important to be careful and protect yourself from the extreme heat.
This week will be a hot one, but the good news is that some of the best places to cool off, including NOVA Parks waterparks, are open.
In response to the heat wave, cooling centers, splash parks and other centers are open so people can get relief from the blazing sun.
In D.C., spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day. Banneker Pool, Francis Pool, Hearst Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Park Pool, Rosedale Pool, Ridge Road Pool and Oxon Run Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until June 24. Here's more info on outdoor pools.
In Montgomery County, The Water Park in Bohrer Park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 23.
Prince George's Parks says pools will generally operate in two sessions with the second session's hours depending on the day. Some aquatic facilities are closed for cleaning and maintenance; check for more information on your local pool here.
Here's a list of splash pads, water parks and pools so you can stay cool while still getting some time outside safely.
DC splash parks
Ward 1
14th & Girard Street
14th & Girard Street, NW | 20009
Operating hours daily: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Columbia Heights Community Center
1480 Girard Street, NW | 20009
Operating hours daily: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
14th & Park Road (Columbia Heights Civic Plaza)
14th Street & Park Road, NW | 20011
Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Harrison Recreation Center
1330 V Street, NW | 20009
Operating hours Friday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Thursday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Park at LeDroit
319 Oakdale Place, NW | 20001
Operating hours Saturday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Friday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Westminster Playground
911 Westminster Street, NW | 20001
Operating hours daily: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Ward 2
Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 7th Street, NW | 20005
Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Stead Park Recreation Center
1625 P Street, NW | 20005
Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Ward 3
Chevy Chase Recreation Center
5500 41st Street, NW | 20015
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 3 - 8 p.m.
Friendship Recreation Center
4500 Van Ness Street, NW | 20016
Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Tuesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW | 20007
Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hardy Recreation Center
4500 Q Street, NW | 20007
Operating hours Friday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Thursday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Macomb Recreation Center
3409 Macomb Street, NW | 20016
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Palisades Community Center
5200 SherierPlace, NW | 20016
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Ward 4
Fort Stevens Recreation Center
1327 Van Buren Street, NW | 20012
Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lafayette-Pointer Recreation Center
5900 33rd Street, NW | 20015
Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Petworth Recreation Center
801 Taylor Street, NW | 20011
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center
501 Riggs Road, NE | 20011
Operating hours Friday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Thursday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Takoma Playground
300 Van Buren Street, NW | 20012
Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Tuesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Ward 5
Edgewood Recreation Center
3rd and Evarts Street, NE | 20002
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street, NE | 20002
Operating hours Wednesday - Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Tuesday: 3 - 8 p.m.
Langdon Pool Deck
2860 Mills Avenue, NE | 20018
Operating hours: Operates on Langdon Park Pool schedule
Operating hours Thursday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Reservoir Park Recreation Center
North Capital Street & Channing Street, NW | 20001
Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Ward 6
Eastern Market Metro Park
701 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE | 20003
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
King-Greenleaf Recreation Center
201 N Street, SW | 20024
Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Potomac Avenue Triangle Park
1216 Potomac Avenue, SE | 20003
Operating hours daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Watkins Recreation Center
420 12th Street, SE | 20003
Operating hours Saturday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Friday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ward 7
Benning Stoddert Recreation Center
100 Stoddert Place, SE | 20019
Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Fort Davis Community Center
1400 41st Street, SE | 20020
Operating hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Monday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hillcrest Recreation Center
3100 Denver Street, SE | 20020
Operating hours Thursday- Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue
Division & Foote Streets, NE | 20019
Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Marvin Gaye Recreation Center
6201 Banks Place, NE | 20019
Operating hours Thursday - Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Operating hours Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
Ward 8
Fort Greble Recreation Center
Martin Luther King Jr. Ave & Elmira St, SW | 20032
CURRENTLY CLOSED
Outdoor pools are also open. Here's information on D.C.'s pool locations and hours.
Maryland splash pads and pools
Montgomery County
Fountain on the Square at Rockville Town Square
200 East Middle Lane | Rockville, MD 20850
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
SplashPark at South Germantown Recreational Park
18056 Central Park Circle, Boyds 20841
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Monday
301-670-4680
512 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg 20877
Open daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
301-258-6445
Visit here for more information on the county's seven outdoor pools.
Prince George's County
1901 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glenn Dale 20769
Outdoor pool hours: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
(301) 352-8980
3901 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville
Outdoor pool hours: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
Hamiltonpool@pgparks.com
J. Franklyn Bourne Memorial Pool
6500 Calmos Street, Capitol Heights 20743
Outdoor pool session hours: 12-3 p.m. & 3:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
301-350-4422
5000 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill
Outdoor pool hours: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; second session is 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
301-894-1150
Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex
8001 Sheriff Road, Landover 20785
The Leisure Pool is open from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday & Wednesday; 6 a.m.-noon & 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday & Thursday; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday
(301) 583-2400
Rollingcrest-Chillum Splash Pool
6122 Sargent Road, Chillum 20782
General swim hours: Sunday - Thursday & Saturday: 12 - 5 p.m., Friday: 12 - 9 p.m.
Check here for full schedule
301-853-9115
Go here for more outdoor pool locations and hours.
Virginia splash pads and pools
Arlington County
3514 22nd Street South, Arlington 22204
Sprayground hours: Monday & Thursday 2-8 p.m.; Closed Tuesday; Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday Noon-8 p.m.
1516 N. Lincoln Street, Arlington 22201
Sprayground hours: Monday & Thursday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesday & Friday 2–8 p.m.; Closed Wednesday; Saturday & Sunday Noon–8 p.m.
1800 N. Highland Street, Arlington 22201
Sprayground hours: Monday & Tuesday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Wednesday & Friday 2–8 p.m.; Closed Thursday; Saturday & Sunday Noon–8 p.m.
6060 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington 22205
Hours: Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
703-534-3437
Go here for information on fees.
1600 South Hayes Street, Arlington 22202
Sprayground hours: Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
See here for info on pools in Arlington County.
Fairfax County
Cub Run Rec Center Leisure Pool
4630 Stonecroft Blvd, Chantilly 20151
Hours: Sunday Noon - 6 p.m., Monday-Friday 4-9 p.m., Noon - 6 p.m.
(703) 817-9407
Our Special Harbor Spray Ground
6601 Telegraph Rd, Franconia 22310
Hours: Mon./Tues./Thurs./Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
(703) 922-9841
Free for families; $5-$10 admission fee required for organized groups
Water Mine Family Swimmin' Hole
1400 Lake Fairfax Drive, Reston 22039
Open daily 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
(703) 246-5929
Go here for more information on fees.
Here's information on Fairfax County's public pools.
Loudoun County
17501 Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville 20132
Hours from June 15 to July 31: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Go here for a complete list of hours for the summer.
(540) 338-7603
Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park splash pad
22831 Hanson Park Drive, Aldie 20105
Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
(571) 367-8360
Landsdowne Town Center interactive fountain
Belmont Ridge Road, Leesburg 20176
Open daily from early morning to dusk
See the town center's Facebook page for updates on maintenance.
(301) 986-6200
20365 Exchange Street Ashburn 20147
Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m., weather permitting
For updates and closures, follow @oneloudoun on Instagram
Go here for information on Loudoun County's pools.
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.