You can now preorder the Stumpy bobblehead of your dreams

Anyone in the D.C. area who has been tracking cherry blossom news knows that Stumpy, the little cherry tree that could (at least, until he couldn't anymore), has a devoted fan base.

Yes, the persistent, scraggly-looking cherry tree that kept blooming year after year, despite all the odds stacked against him, has been removed from the Tidal Basin. But his brief time in the spotlight inspired a 10K mascot, a real tribute from actual diplomats, offerings of cards and whiskeys, a calendar — and now, a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that it's offering preorders for Stumpy's miniature, wobbly likeness for $30 (plus a flat rate $8 shipping cost).

"Pre-order your Stumpy the Washington, DC Cherry Blossom Bobble Tree before it's too late," the website description reads. "The bobble features the iconic cherry tree that was affectionately named 'Stumpy' in Washington, D.C, and became a social media star."

The bobble trees aren't expected to ship until November — but if you're enthusiastic enough, you could get one of the first 2,025 trees, which the company says will be individually numbered.

The bobble trees show Stumpy during peak bloom, with pink cherry blossoms topping off the 7-inch-tall form. Pink lettering reading "Stumpy" at the base makes sure proud bobble tree owners will never forget which Tidal Basin icon they're looking at.

"We’re excited to unveil the first bobble featuring D.C.’s favorite cherry tree," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. "Cherry blossom season wasn’t the same without the beloved ‘Stumpy’ this year, but the much-talked-about tree’s memory lives on. This bobble is a must-have for those who fondly remember Stumpy the cherry tree."

Stumpy joins other famous figures who have been turned into bobbles, such as former National Institute Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, college basketball coach Bob Knight, Queen Elizabeth II and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Other offerings include a multitude of college and professional team mascots and pretty much every U.S. president.