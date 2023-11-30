The Weekend Scene: Holiday Boat Parade, markets and more things to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Oh, Christmas tree… Oh tumbling National Christmas Tree! How we hope you’re not a metaphor for our holiday season. ICYMI: The National Tree fell over on Tuesday. You saw that, right?

However, like something out of a Hallmark movie, the tree was lifted back up, and the National Park Service says the show must go on for Thursday evening’s tree lighting ceremony. Whatever you do, avoid driving downtown because of tons of road closures.

The tree opens to the public Saturday, but locals know to wait out the initial rush. We’ll share pro tips next week in The Weekend Scene newsletter.

Heads up, Metro riders: Board those gingerbread-wrapped trains and buses now. Metro says it will temporarily shut down Red Line service at three downtown stations next month – yep, in the middle of the holiday market, ice skating and Caps season.

The National Landing Lodge

📅 Fri. to Sun

📍 Arlington, Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Metropolitan Park is not only hosting a local artist market, but a whole ski-themed holiday festival with axe throwing, pet caricatures, a s’mores hut and spiked hot chocolate at The National Landing Lodge. There will be glitter tattoos, train rides and Santa for kids, too.

Sparkle Mart: Juried Art and Craft Fair

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Greenbelt Community Center (Greenbelt Community Center. 15 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, Maryland)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Nearly 80 local artists and artisans will offer handmade gifts, including clothes, toys, prints, housewares and even seasonings.

On Saturday, the market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go early for the youth craft sale (10 a.m. to noon) and a Santa visit, or 1-3 p.m. for live music from Seth Kibel and Friends. Shoppers can also enter a free drawing for a chance to win $50 in Art Bucks to spend on Sunday.

Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Greenbelt Farmers Market will be outside until 2 p.m.

Shop the Red Line

Bop between many markets with holiday party vibes all along the Red Line, to the Downtown Holiday Market and beyond.

Georgetown Glow

📅 Begins Fri.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Georgetown Glow returns for its ninth season through the first week of 2024. Beautiful art pieces will be lit outside for you to enjoy at five main areas below M Street. They even have a handy map.

Local artists make up a large portion of the displays, but Georgetown Glow also attracts international offerings.

If you’re down to spend a few bucks, pair the free experience with walking tours, a cookie tour on 12/9 and other special events.

The light and the crisp night air will make for social pics that pop.

Santa Fly-in

📅 Sat., 10 a.m.

📍 College Park Aviation Museum in College Park, Maryland

💲 $5

🔗 Details

The only thing better than meeting Santa to share Christmas wishes is to watch the big man himself fly in from the skies.

Santa is set to arrive at the College Park Aviation Museum via the magic of air travel between 10-10:15 a.m. After that, little ones can enjoy crafts and activities while waiting to take a photo with Santa (If you want a photo, make sure to schedule a timeslot by emailing collegeparkaviation@pgparks.com).

Festivities are scheduled to continue until 4 p.m.

Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade

📅 Sat., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

📍 Old Town

💲 Free

🔗 Details

It’s Alexandria’s Biggest Holiday Weekend (we’re spilling details on the Holiday Boat Parade below!) and this tradition ages like good cheese.

Both Scottish dogs and Scottish clans dressed in tartans will parade through Old Town with pipe and drum bands. Here’s a map of the parade route.

Now in its 52nd year, the parade celebrates the merchants of Scottish heritage who founded Alexandria and city’s namesake family.

Holiday Boat Parade

📅 Sat.

📍 Old Town Alexandria and The Wharf

💲 Free

🔗 Details for Alexandria and The Wharf

The Potomac River and Washington Channel are getting lit!

Dozens of boats competing to win prizes for their décor will journey from Alexandria to The Wharf on Saturday evening. Whatever floats your boat, this big party on both sides of the water is sure to have something for you.

The parade begins along the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront about 5:30 p.m., traveling from Waterfront Park to Ford’s Landing Park near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Visit Alexandria has pro tips on viewing locations.

Boats are set to arrive in the Wharf about 7 p.m., and Tommy McFly will emcee the parade! Scope out your viewing spot using this map.

A fireworks salute at 8 p.m. and two stages with live music from 6-9 p.m. round out the night on the Southwest Waterfront.

Both locations have tons of pre-parade fun planned, including beverage gardens and kid-friendly activities.

If you want to be extra, CityCruises has a on-the-water watch party starting at $60.

College Park Winter Wonderland Holiday Market and Tree Lighting

📅 Sat., Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m.

📍 Plaza at City Hall, College Park, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

While you’re not browsing Made in Maryland vendors, explore the festival including live music, carolers, arts and crafts and a petting zoo.

The festival leads up to an appearance by Santa at 5 p.m. before the holiday tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Food and drink vendors will be on hand to fuel your holiday outing.

Cocktail Week

📅 Through Tues.

📍 100+ restaurants and bars

💲 Deals about $10-$22

🔗 Details

It’s Cocktail Week, as declared by… cocktail creators. Cheers!

There are pairings of bites and beverages all around the area.

For example, Makers Union, Hen Quarter, Milk & Honey and The Delegate let you choose between four festive cocktails (pictured above), plus an appetizer for $20.

Many favorites like Service Bar, Taqueria Xochi, Mozzeria and more are hosting special events along with deals.

The D.C. area’s restaurant association encourages folks to belly up responsibly for some holiday cheer.

Concerts this weekend

Velocity Girl, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day of)

Originating at the University of Maryland in the late 1980s, Velocity Girl put out three LPs of noisy-but-dreamy indie rock in the 1990s. They recently reunited after more than 20 years to the Black Cat’s 30th anniversary party, and lucky for D.C. they aren’t done yet. Tuscadero, another classic D.C. indie rock band from the ‘90s, opens. Details.

Deafheaven, 8 p.m. Saturday, Howard Theatre, $39.50-$65

Post-metal band that perfected a blend of black metal and shoegaze is touring for the 10th anniversary of the stunning “Sunbather” LP. Details.

Jon Spencer, 7 p.m. Sunday, Fillmore, $29.50

The legendary punk behind Pussy Galore, the Blues Explosion, Heavy Trash and the Hitmakers opens this show for the union of acclaimed modern blues rockers Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, whose recent first collaboration Spencer produced. Details.

New Wet Kojak, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Cat, $25

More ‘90s indie rock revival at the Cat this weekend. The post-hardcore offshoot of Girls Against Boys is playing its first shows in more than 20 years. Details.

List: More things to do in D.C.

World Aids Day Cabaret celebrating Elizabeth Taylor

Fri., 7 p.m., The Corner in Northwest D.C., $50 (includes a cocktail)

Piñata Making Workshop with a Twist

Sat., 1 p.m., 670 Rhode Island Ave NE, $35-$40

FYI: Bilingual English and Spanish

🍸 HdF presents: Kevin Aviance

Sat., Republiq Hall in Northeast, $25+

Winter Festival at the National Arboretum

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The National Arboretum's New York Avenue parking lot, free

Sidewalk Engineering: Take it Apart!

Sun., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Adams Morgan, free

List: More things to do in Maryland

🎄 Chevy Chase Lake tree lighting

Thurs., 5:30-8 p.m., Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, free

Washington D.C. Temple Festival of Lights

Opens Thurs., 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, Maryland, free

Deco the Halls - Greenbelt Museum Evening Open House

Fri., Greenbelt Museum, free (all ages welcome)

Bethesda Winter Wonderland

Sat., 1-4 p.m., free

“The Nutcracker” with The National Ballet Company

Sat., 8 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, $20-$25

DC South Asian Film Festival

Fri. to Sun., various venues, screenings $15, passes $25-$60

Merriweather District Holiday Market

Fri. to Sun., Color Burst Park in Columbia, free

List: More things to do in Virginia

💡 Neabsco Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17, plus Dec. 12 and Dec. 20-23, Woodbridge, free

McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival

Fri. to Sun., McLean Community Center, $5; free for children under 12

Fairfax City Holiday Market

Fri. to Sun., plus next weekend, Old Town Square, free

Leesburg's Holiday Tree Lighting

Sat., 6-7 p.m., Town Green on Market Street, free

Tea with Santa at Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

Sundays through 12/17, plus 12/23, $65 per person

