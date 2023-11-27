Sweet ride: Metro train, buses to transform into ‘gingerbread wonderland' for holidays

Taking a Metro train or bus this holiday season might trigger a craving for sweets.

A Metro train and four buses will be wrapped to look like they're made of gingerbread — complete with icing trim.

Metro says it's also transforming the inside of the vehicles with candy canes, lollipops, gumdrops, red bows and gingerbread men.

The decorated train and buses will join the fleet in December, and riders can go here to track them when they launch, Metro said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

(Credit: Metro)

Two of the buses will be on D.C. routes, one on a Virginia route and another on a Maryland route.

“We hope our gingerbread-themed train and buses bring a smile to everyone’s face as they travel around the region for shopping, visiting family and friends, and attending holiday events," Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a release.

🎁🚇 Our holiday pop-up shop at MLK Library opens Nov. 25! Find in-store exclusives, cards, t-shirts, & more until Dec 17. 🍬🚍 Plus, our gingerbread-themed train and buses are rolling out in December. Spread joy: https://t.co/AjqiDJuUh2 #wmata pic.twitter.com/zQA6K5eW4R — Metro Forward (@wmata) November 22, 2023

Metro pop-up holiday market

If sitting on a gingerbread bus still doesn't fulfill your Metro holiday spirit needs, WMATA has opened a "First Stop" pop-up shop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in downtown D.C.

Merch at the shop includes a shirt that reads "Fa la la la L'Enfant Plaza," Metro ornaments, a "Ho ho go" sweatshirt and transit-themed wrapping paper.

(Credit: Metro)

There are also a lot of non-holiday Metro items, including shirts, umbrellas, mugs and more.

The shop is open daily through Dec. 17 on the first floor of the library.

Go here for more information.