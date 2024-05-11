Man found shot to death in MGM National Harbor parking lot

A man was found shot to death in an MGM National Harbor parking lot early Saturday, authorities say.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Prince George’s County police say they responded to the 100 block of MGM National Avenue at about 4:50 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found the man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, they said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

FATAL SHOOTING: Officers responded to the 100 block of MGM National Ave at approx. 4:50 am for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/lXI76S3btt — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 11, 2024

No information on any arrests, suspects or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

