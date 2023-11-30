Hold up: Beyoncé's new ‘Renaissance' film to energize DC this weekend

Don’t get too cozy as December starts — Beyoncé’s new film is hitting theaters this weekend.

The BeyHive has been buzzing about “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which showcases her summer world tour. Though the film is set to drop Friday, Dec. 1, select theaters in the area will have showings on Thursday – selling out almost as quickly as D.C. can freeze for the mute challenge.

D.C. area Beyoncé fans can sing “I’m a Survivor” after the crowds and storms of the Renaissance concert night two at FedEx Field in Maryland. If anything, reliving the highlights of Beyoncé’s tour in theaters may be cathartic and fun.

Here’s a where to celebrate Beyoncé’s film release this weekend in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Landmark Theatres

📅 Thurs., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

📍 Various locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

💲 22 (price may vary)

Select locations are showing “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” a day before the movie premieres in theaters. It’s a two-hour and 48-minute film, so bring your best friend and your Queen Bey energy.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance DJ Dance Party @ metrobar

📅 Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

📍 metrobar DC (640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, D.C.)

💲 Free

Beyoncé Music Bingo

📅 Thurs., Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

📍 The Diner

💲 Free

