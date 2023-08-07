Beyoncé concert at FedExField delayed by lightning, tour pays for late Metro service

Beyoncé might run the world, but even the Queen of the Beyhive was held up by mother nature's wrath.

Tens of thousands of Beyoncé fans weathered heat and storms at FedEx Field in Maryland on Sunday to see the Renaissance World Tour after it was delayed due to lightning, forcing fans to take cover.

But storms, heat and the delay didn’t break Beyoncé or her fans’ souls. She performed for more than two hours, sometimes in a downpour, and her tour paid $100,000 for Metrorail to stay open two hours later so fans could get home.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Despite the problems on Sunday, Beyoncé’s two performances in the D.C. area got rave reviews.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff went to the show and thanked Beyoncé for a fun date night.

Beyoncé even declared D.C. the “eerbody on mute war winner.” Throughout her tour, she’s challenged fans to go silent during the showstopping line in “Energy,” and the queen was evidently impressed with D.C.’s rapt response.

Lightning leads to shelter-in-place at Beyoncé concert

FedEx Field directed fans to shelter-in-place in bathrooms and indoor concourses. There were reports that some fans were treated for overheating.

Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order.



Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars.



All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further… — FedExField (@FedExField) August 6, 2023

Some fans who said they had paid for floor seats — among the most expensive tickets — complained on social media that they were held at the gate and confused over what to expect.

Currently at the Fedexfield for Beyoncés #RWT2023



🎥: @Inkandpolish_llc on instagram pic.twitter.com/xxcwGcIrwf — Keyoncé is COZY🐝 (@Kenyonce_) August 7, 2023

The shelter-in-place order was lifted after about two hours, around the time Beyoncé was initially expected to take the stage.

Beyoncé performs in rain

Beyoncé performed while the rain came down, and fans danced along wrapped in rain gear.

Finally saw Beyoncé in concert. In spite of the rain and the chaos that is FedEx Field, Queen B put on an amazing show. #RENAISANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/c3VAQrpsdy — Erika Horton (@erikakimiya) August 7, 2023

It started out pouring raining. Rained at the beginning but @Beyonce put on a tremendous concert. We had a great time. Ponchos saved the night!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vxLSbZcDDQ — Kisha Clark (@sugamamatweets) August 7, 2023

It's not the first time Beyoncé made lemonade out of a weather-related lemon. A Nashville concert was delayed last month.

Metro announced it would extend service for an extra hour and Beyoncé’s tour funded the cost of running more trains and keeping 98 stations open.

Heavy downpours and winds gusting up to 60 mph are expected on Monday night, Storm Team4 says.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.