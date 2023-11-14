20 holiday markets for shopping local in DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

Temperatures are dropping, dazzling lights are popping up all around and holiday markets are reappearing — cue the carols, the holiday season has commenced.

These holiday markets in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia are a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses while ticking items off your gift list.

The holiday market season really picks up in December, but D.C.'s Downtown Holiday Market will open on Nov. 17, giving you enough time to find a host gift for Thanksgiving.

Find out where to find a gift for a loved one, eat delicious holiday treats and maybe hear a carole or two (or 90) during these colder months.

Washington, D.C. holiday markets

Downtown Holiday Market

📅 Nov. 17 to Dec. 23

📍 Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Downtown Holiday Market is back, a sure sign of the holiday season. The outdoor market will take over two blocks outside the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian American Art Museum, featuring feature over 70 vendors, six food or drink stalls and a stage for live music.

Its hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Note that the market is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Monday, Dec. 4.

You can show your Downtown Holiday Market receipt or bag to get discounts at three José Andrés in the neighborhood: China Chilcano, Oyamel and the bar at Jaleo. Rideshare service Alto is also offering $15 off two rides for riders who use the code HOLIDAYMARKET.

Enchant

📅 Nov. 24 to Dec. 31

📍 Nationals Park

💲 From $32 for adults and $27 for 3 to 17 year-olds

🔗 Details

National Park's Enchant is a dazzling spot for holiday lights, featuring a light maze and ice skating trail for the whole family. There's also a holiday market in The Village.

Chanukah Holiday Market

📅 Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

📍 EDCJCC (1529 16th St. NW)

💲 $7

🔗 Details

Hosted by the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center, this holiday market will feature a diverse set of vendors, plus classes demonstrating how to make olive oil cake and dried flower keepsakes for an additional fee ($30).

EDCJCC recommends purchasing tickets online in advance so you don't have to wait in line at the door.

Heurich House Chriskindlmarkt

📅 Dec.1 to Dec. 3

📍 Heurich House Museum (1307 New Hampshire Avenue NW)

💲 $2 (children), $12 (adults)

🔗 Details

This German-style market in the garden of a castle-style is supporting the Heurich House's small business development program this year. The three-day event will feature more than 50 vendors.

Heurich House will also host a Mini Market on Friday, Nov. 17 at their outdoor beer garden. The Mini Markets are free to visit.

Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up

📅 Dec. 2, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

📍 Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets (9 Dupont Circle NW)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Walk along Connecticut Avenue, P Street, 17th Street and 18th Street as local stores run special pop-ups outside selling pottery, wood crafts, bath and beauty supplies, jewelry and more.

A couple of highlights include the Ìpàdé Holiday Market featuring Black women-owned businesses (1734 20th Street NW) and Dupont Underground's annual bazaar (entrance along Dupont Circle between Connecticut Avenue and 19th Street).

You can also take pictures with Santa benefitting the Humane Rescue Alliance at the Washington Hilton on Connecticut Avenue.

Need something sweet or a holiday tree? The Ross Elementary PTA will host their Holiday Tree Sale, Bake Sale and Festival at 1730 R Street NW.

Carolers, hot chocolate and popcorn will be in Dupont Circle's park for a cheery break from shopping.

The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 3.

Van Ness Holiday Pop-up

📅 Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 4320 Connecticut Ave.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Van Ness Main Street will host its annual pop-up shop event featuring over 40 local artisans and a Holiday Hunt for prizes. The a cappella group the Singing Capital Chorus will be performing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

House of Sweden Holiday Market

📅 Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (entry closes at 4 p.m.)

📍 House of Sweden (2900 K St. NW)

💲 $10-$15

🔗 Details

This Swedish market hosted by the Embassy of Sweden is the perfect place to try traditional treats while shopping from vendors selling ornaments, Swedish glass, books, decor and more.

You can save a few dollars by purchasing tickets before Nov. 27. After that day, attendees must pay Eventbrite's processing fees.

After the market, you can watch the Swedish Lucia celebration. According to Sweden.se, it's a December tradition when children in white, full-length gowns sing songs and carry candles. It's free to attend.

Cleveland Park Winter Market

📅 Dec. 2, 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

📍 3400 block of Connecticut Ave. NW

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Shop a wide selection of gifts and enjoy the holiday lights strung along Connecticut Avenue NW at this market.

Winter Festival at the National Arboretum

📅 Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 National Arboretum New York Ave. Parking Lot

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Shop local vendors and enjoy free holiday-themed activities for the whole family, including nature-based crafts and face painting.

The festival can be accessed through the R Street (2400 R St. NE) or New York Avenue (3501 New York Ave. NE) entrance.

The event is hosted by Friends of the National Arboretum, and FONA will be hosting a Christmas tree sale on Saturday during the festival and the following Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trees are available for preorder and can be picked up or delivered.

Holiday Market at The Parks

📅 Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 Marketplace Plaza at The Parks (Georgia Avenue and Dahlia Street NW)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Fire pits, s'mores and hot beverages add a cozy twist to this market at The Parks at Walter Reed.

The market is partnering up with Housing Up, an organization supporting homeless and at-risk families for their 2023 gift drive. Patrons can bring a gift from Housing Up's wish list to the market or make a donation.

Columbia Heights Tree Lighting & Market

📅 Dec. 8, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

📍 Columbia Heights Civic Plaza (1400 Park Road NW)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Located in the heart of Columbia Heights, this market promises a market supplied by small business vendors, plus a tree lighting ceremony, live music and family-friendly programming from 5-7 p.m.

Maryland holiday markets

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

📅 Dec. 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 Veterans Plaza (1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, Maryland)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Silver Spring's holiday market has arts and crafts, baked goods, jewelry and more for everyone on your gift list. More than 80 vendors are expected to attend, organizers say.

Takoma Park Gift Market

📅 Dec. 8, 5-9 p.m.

📍 201 Ethan Allen Ave.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Enjoy the evening by shopping small businesses, grabbing dinner from food trucks by a fire or getting a personalized tarot card reading.

Empowered Women International Holiday Market

📅 Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 Silver Spring Civic Building (1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Support local women entrepreneurs at the Empowered Women International holiday market. Many businesses are Black, Latina or immigrant-owned.

Annapolis Holiday Market

📅 Dec. 7, 4-10 p.m., Dec. 8-9, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

📍 1 Dock St., Annapolis, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Take a quick trip for four days of holiday shopping and live entertainment along the Annapolis waterfront.

If you make the trip to Annapolis on Saturday, check out the dazzling Eastport Light Parade in the waters of Annapolis Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia holiday markets

37th Annual Holiday Craft Show

📅 Nov. 18-19

📍 Fairfax High School (3501 Lion Run, Fairfax, Virginia)

💲 $5 (one day)/$8 (two-day pass)/free for those 18 and under

🔗 Details

Crafters from across the United States will be selling gourmet foods, jewelry, fragrances, home decor, woodworking and more at Fairfax's holiday craft market that's been going since 1987.

Families can also get photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here's a map of this year's festival, and here's a list of vendors.

Limited parking is available at Fairfax High School. On Saturday, you also have the option of parking at Willow Wood Plaza and taking a shuttle. The shuttles begin running at 9:45 a.m. and the last one departs Fairfax High School at 5:30 p.m.

Black Friday Holiday Market

📅 Nov. 24 - Nov. 26, during mall hours

📍 Springfield Town Center (6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

You can head to Springfield Mall on Black Friday and still support smaller local businesses. Empower Me Events Group is set to host more than 30 vendors selling crafts, health and beauty supplies and more.

McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival

📅 Dec.1 - Dec. 3

📍 McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, Virginia)

💲 $5 (general admission), free for children under 12

🔗 Details

This three-day indoor festival is set to feature over 80 regional artisans. Shoppers can pick up lunch or a drink from the on-site cafe.

Fairfax City Holiday Market

📅 Dec.1-3 and Dec. 8-10

📍 Old Town Square

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Enjoy live music and dance while shopping from local vendors. The list of vendors will vary between the two weekends, so you can make a return trip if you don't complete your gift shopping at first.

It's set to be open 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Old Town Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

📅 Dec. 9, 11 p.m.- 4 p.m.

📍 John Carlyle Square (300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria, Virginia)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Grab a gift for your loved one from one of over 110 local small businesses selling giftable items from baked goods to jewelry.

