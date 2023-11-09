‘Sip and Shop': Tysons Corner to allow shoppers to shop with cocktails in hand

Shopping can be a stressful experience sometimes, especially with the holiday season coming up, but Tysons Corner Center has a new way to add a little spirit to your outing to hunt for gifts.

Tysons Corner Center nowlets shoppers to put a “twist” on their shopping experience by allowing them to sip a drink from one of the mall's restaurants while they shop.

“Shopping with a Twist” launched at the shopping center on Nov. 1. Shoppers 21 years old and older can purchase alcoholic beverages at participating restaurants and drink on The Plaza and in the common area of the mall.

And if you're trying to pick up some gifts while enjoying your drink? Just look for signs at retail stores that say: “C’mon in with your drink.”

For a full list of participating retailers, go to the Tysons Corner Center website.

Tysons Corner Center says it's the first indoor shopping center in the DMV region to allow public cocktail consumption to its shoppers.

“Shopping with a Twist” will be in allowed during normal center hours.

Where can guests purchase their “Sip & Stroll” beverage?

American Girl Bistro

Barrel & Bushel

California Pizza Kitchen

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Eddie V's

La Sandia

Seasons 52

Shake Shack

TGI Fridays

Beverages must be in a disposable cup with the restaurant’s logo showing where it was purchased. Only beverages purchased from the restaurant will be allowed outside of the restaurant and into the shopping center.

Drinking is not permitted in parking garages or any parking areas.

