After years of tenant complaints, apartment complex and DC Attorney General reach $1M settlement

After years of receiving complaints from residents, the Office of the Attorney General in D.C. says it's time for the owners of Mayfair Mansions in Northeast D.C. to pay up.

Mayfair will invest $1 million dollars to fix code violations, improve security and pay tenants of the affordable housing complex on Hayes Street NE. It's part of a settlement deal between the apartment complex and the OAG.

But some residents say they're skeptical after living under bad conditions for so long.

"When I got that letter I was kind of confused," said longtime resident George Garrett. "What, are you going to tear the whole thing down?"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Garrett has lived in Mayfair for eight years, and unfortunately, there are some things he's just gotten used to. He'll believe the improvements when he sees them.

"The main thing is they don't take care of the apartments," he said. "Mice all in the walls, my cat is killing mice every day."

But the OAG says, under the agreement with the owners, changes are on the way ASAP.

"Every resident in the District deserves to have safe and habitable housing," said Argie Weatherington, section chief of the OAG's housing and environmental justice section.

According to Weatherington, Mayfair has already begun making some improvements, but there's still a long way to go.

Under the deal, Mayfair will pay $1 million to upgrade security and address the long list of health and safety violations. Residents will also receive some of that money.

"The rodent remediation is starting to take place," said Weatherington.

Residents will also see more security guards as part of the settlement.

It's all thanks to tenants who reported the problems. Which is why the OAG encourages all D.C. renters to speak up if they have serious health and safety issues in their homes.

"In those particular instances where you feel like this is something that no one should have to live with, that's when you should definitely call our office, contact government offices. Because we and our colleagues in the government are always happy to respond to District residents," Weatherington said.

You can reach the OAG at their consumer protection hotline, which is 202-442-9828, or by emailing socialjustice@dc.gov.