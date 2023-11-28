Wind topples National Christmas Tree

Strong wind knocked over the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse Tuesday, the National Park Service said.

Winds were gusting over 30 mph when the tree toppled, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening, and the NPS said it's confident the show will go on as planned.

“The National Park Service is currently evaluating the National Christmas Tree, which fell over on Nov. 28 during a strong wind gust this afternoon," an NPS statement said. "As the saying goes, 'the show must go on,' and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year. We will provide updates when they become available.”

Crews used a crane to lift the tree upright again within a couple of hours.

The tree, a cut 40-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, replaced the previous tree earlier this month, according to NPS.

That tree, which was planted in 2021, developed a fungal disease that causes needles to turn brown and fall out, according to NPS.

Before 1973, NPS used cut trees instead of planting trees. It is considering whether to plant a new National Christmas Tree or continue using cut trees going forward.

