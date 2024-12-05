The Weekend Scene: Find holiday fun across the DC area to welcome December

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

December is here, and the Beltway is like a wreath dotted with holiday markets, Tuba Christmas performances or other wintry fun around every bend.

The National Christmas Tree lights turn on Thursday night (watch out for road closures if you're downtown) before the display opens to the public on Saturday.

The most magical thing in the DMV this weekend might be the Santa Fly-In at the College Park Aviation Museum, but there's no shortage of holiday cheer anywhere you go.

4 things to know for the weekend

Unique holiday markets

It's a great weekend to shop from some unique markets featuring small artisans and local vendors.

Our holiday market roundup has all the details on the Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace, Native Art Market and more.

Weekend highlights

Free pick

Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Sat., Old Town Alexandria and The Wharf

Captains have decked the hulls on dozens of boats for the annual tradition taking over parts of the Potomac and Washington Channel on Saturday.

You can watch from The Wharf in D.C. and the waterfront in Alexandria, Virginia, and both locations will have plenty of extra festivities and views of the fireworks finale at 8 p.m.

At The Wharf, turn up on the District Pier with views of the parade, a bar and live music from Yani the Band and The Experience Band & Show. Or, explore the entire waterfront to find holiday karaoke, s’mores roasting, ornament decorating, photo opportunities and more (here’s a map). News4’s Tommy McFly will serve as emcee (full disclosure: He’s hired to host the event). The fun starts at 5 p.m.

Want to watch from Alexandria? The boat parade kicks off about 5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Waterfront, where you’ll also find dockside festivities from 2-8 p.m. A pop-up beer garden, food and family-friendly crafts are on tap.

Landlubbers, head out early to partake in more activities for Alexandria’s Biggest Holiday Weekend, including the Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.

The Washington Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

Through Dec. 29, Warner Theatre, $62.50+

🔗 Details

Tradition meets fun and fresh in the Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” now showing at Warner Theatre. It has all the nostalgic musical beats and a D.C. twist that brings in George Washington.

In a new edition of Tommy Tries It, our own Tommy McFly took a spin in ballet shoes! See his "Nutcracker" cameo – and meet the man whose artistic vision brings this special production to live – right here.

Bonus: For another D.C. twist on the ballet classic, see Black Leaves Dance Company's "A Chocolate City Nutcracker" at Atlas Performing Arts Center, which follows "a young, gay man at his HBCU’s holiday party, who is searching for his Prince."

Free pick

National Christmas Tree

Open to the public Dec. 7 to Jan. 1

The National Christmas tree is a 35-foot red spruce just south of the White House. While you're there, explore a path studded with 58 trees specially decorated to represent a state, territory or federally managed school system.

The tree will be lit nightly at sunset from Saturday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Visiting hours are:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Heads up: Tickets are sold out for the tree lighting on Thursday night.

Concerts this weekend

Ride, 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 Club, $32.50

Another of the Mount Rushmore of shoegaze comes to town. A decade into its reunion, Ride’s second act finds the band constantly evolving and leaving behind its signature alt-rock-oriented ‘90s sound, implementing electronics and acoustic instruments. Details.

Crystal Casino Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20

Local indie rock quartet originally got together at George Washington University and plays catchy, guitar-driven music. Friday’s show is a record release party. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”: Tues. to Sun., National Theatre, $69+

GALA Film Fest: Weds. to Sun., GALA Hispanic Theatre at 3333 14th Street NW, $10 per film

Tree lighting and Jingle Jubilee at Chevy Chase Lake: Thurs. 5:30-8 p.m., 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in Chevy Chase, free

Winternational Embassy Showcase: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ronald Reagan Building at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, free

Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum: Fri., Dec. 6, to Fri., Dec. 13, admission costs $8-$12 if purchased online and in advance

Handel’s "Messiah" at the National Cathedral: Fri., Sat. and Sun., 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, $31+

Whitman-Walker’s 38th Annual Walk & 5K to End HIV: Sat., 8-11 a.m., Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C., various price points

Friends of the National Arboretum Christmas Tree Sale: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Arboretum in Northeast D.C., free entry

Cleveland Park Winter Market (followed by Santa Bar Crawl): Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Cleveland Park Main Street (Connecticut Avenue NW), free entry

Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace: Sat., Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m., museum’s concourse level, free entry

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC: "The Holiday Show": Sat., plus Dec. 14, The Lincoln Theatre

Holiday Boat Parade: Sat., 5-8 p.m. (boats expected about 7 p.m.), The Wharf, free

Georgetown Jingle live music performances: Sat., 1-4 p.m., throughout Georgetown (here's a map), free

Native Art Market: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., National Museum of the American Indian, free

Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up Market: Sat. and Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Dupont Circle, free entry

Bridge District Holiday Tree Lot with free hot drinks: Sat. and Sun., Sandlot Anacostia, free entry

The Washington Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (with a D.C. spin): Through Dec. 29, Warner Theatre, $62.50+

National Christmas Tree on public display: Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, White House Ellipse, free

Rock'n'Shop holiday market: Sun., 2-6 p.m., Black Cat, free entry

Capitol Riverfront BID: Holiday Tree Lighting: Sun., 6-9 p.m., Canal Park in Southeast, free

"Season's Greenings" holiday exhibit: Thurs., Nov. 28 to Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

Things to do in Maryland

25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15, Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)

Santa Fly-In and holiday celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $7 for residents or $9 for nonresidents (Santa arrives at 11 a.m. and departs at 3 p.m., weather permitting)

Hyattsville's Shop Small, Taste Big!: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Route 1 corridor and Queens Chapel Town Center, free entry

Bethesda's Winter Wonderland & Holiday Market: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Norfolk and Cordell avenues, free entry

Winter's Eve: Sat., 4-7 p.m., Glen Echo Park, free

Light Up the Lakefront at Rio: Sat., 5-7 p.m., Rio in Gaithersburg, free

Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee: Sat., 6-8 p.m., City Hall Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne, free

Red & White Holiday Jam with RARE ESSENCE: Sun., 6 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, $45

“The Nutcracker” at Prince George's Publick Playhouse: Sat., Hyattsville, $25 ($20 for seniors and students)

Things to do in Virginia

Family Holiday Magic Show: Weds., Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, free but reservation recommended

Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park: Dec. 6 to Dec. 27, 15125 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge, Virginia, free

McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival: Fri. Sat and Sun., McLean Community Center, $5 entry (free for kids 12 and under)

Happy hour with wine, beer and hors d'oeuvres on Fri., 4-7 p.m., $15

Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade: Sat., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free

Holiday Boat Parade: Sat., 2-8 p.m. (boats expected about 5:30 p.m.), Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, free

Sing-A-Long with Santa: Sat., 11 a.m., River Mill Park in Occoquan, free

The Lodge, a ski-inspired winter festival: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free entry

Fairfax Holiday Market: Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, Old Town Square in Fairfax, free entry

PCRS WinterFest: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park, free

Holiday Gift & Craft Show, plus Children’s Holiday Shop: Sat., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Center in Falls Church, free entry

