The Weekend Scene: Find holiday fun across the DC area to welcome December

December is here, and the Beltway is like a wreath dotted with holiday markets, Tuba Christmas performances or other wintry fun around every bend.
The National Christmas Tree lights turn on Thursday night (watch out for road closures if you're downtown) before the display opens to the public on Saturday.
The most magical thing in the DMV this weekend might be the Santa Fly-In at the College Park Aviation Museum, but there's no shortage of holiday cheer anywhere you go.
4 things to know for the weekend
- Weekend weather: After this wintry cold week, highs in the low 50s on Sunday will feel pretty nice. Here's the forecast.
- Chef Kwame Onwuachi is enjoying superstar chef status and bringing his talents back to D.C. with Dōgon.
- Our holiday lights guide has plenty of new picks for December.
- Free and family-friendly picks include the Holiday Walk of Lights in Woodbridge, The Lodge in Arlington, Winter's Eve at Glen Echo Park and Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee.
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Unique holiday markets
It's a great weekend to shop from some unique markets featuring small artisans and local vendors.
Our holiday market roundup has all the details on the Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace, Native Art Market and more.
Weekend highlights
Free pick
Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Sat., Old Town Alexandria and The Wharf
Captains have decked the hulls on dozens of boats for the annual tradition taking over parts of the Potomac and Washington Channel on Saturday.
You can watch from The Wharf in D.C. and the waterfront in Alexandria, Virginia, and both locations will have plenty of extra festivities and views of the fireworks finale at 8 p.m.
At The Wharf, turn up on the District Pier with views of the parade, a bar and live music from Yani the Band and The Experience Band & Show. Or, explore the entire waterfront to find holiday karaoke, s’mores roasting, ornament decorating, photo opportunities and more (here’s a map). News4’s Tommy McFly will serve as emcee (full disclosure: He’s hired to host the event). The fun starts at 5 p.m.
Want to watch from Alexandria? The boat parade kicks off about 5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Waterfront, where you’ll also find dockside festivities from 2-8 p.m. A pop-up beer garden, food and family-friendly crafts are on tap.
Landlubbers, head out early to partake in more activities for Alexandria’s Biggest Holiday Weekend, including the Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
The Washington Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Through Dec. 29, Warner Theatre, $62.50+
🔗 Details
Tradition meets fun and fresh in the Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” now showing at Warner Theatre. It has all the nostalgic musical beats and a D.C. twist that brings in George Washington.
In a new edition of Tommy Tries It, our own Tommy McFly took a spin in ballet shoes! See his "Nutcracker" cameo – and meet the man whose artistic vision brings this special production to live – right here.
Bonus: For another D.C. twist on the ballet classic, see Black Leaves Dance Company's "A Chocolate City Nutcracker" at Atlas Performing Arts Center, which follows "a young, gay man at his HBCU’s holiday party, who is searching for his Prince."
Free pick
National Christmas Tree
Open to the public Dec. 7 to Jan. 1
The National Christmas tree is a 35-foot red spruce just south of the White House. While you're there, explore a path studded with 58 trees specially decorated to represent a state, territory or federally managed school system.
The tree will be lit nightly at sunset from Saturday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Visiting hours are:
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Heads up: Tickets are sold out for the tree lighting on Thursday night.
Concerts this weekend
Ride, 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 Club, $32.50
Another of the Mount Rushmore of shoegaze comes to town. A decade into its reunion, Ride’s second act finds the band constantly evolving and leaving behind its signature alt-rock-oriented ‘90s sound, implementing electronics and acoustic instruments. Details.
Crystal Casino Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20
Local indie rock quartet originally got together at George Washington University and plays catchy, guitar-driven music. Friday’s show is a record release party. Details.
Things to do in D.C.
“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”: Tues. to Sun., National Theatre, $69+
GALA Film Fest: Weds. to Sun., GALA Hispanic Theatre at 3333 14th Street NW, $10 per film
Tree lighting and Jingle Jubilee at Chevy Chase Lake: Thurs. 5:30-8 p.m., 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in Chevy Chase, free
Winternational Embassy Showcase: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ronald Reagan Building at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, free
Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum: Fri., Dec. 6, to Fri., Dec. 13, admission costs $8-$12 if purchased online and in advance
Handel’s "Messiah" at the National Cathedral: Fri., Sat. and Sun., 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, $31+
Whitman-Walker’s 38th Annual Walk & 5K to End HIV: Sat., 8-11 a.m., Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C., various price points
Friends of the National Arboretum Christmas Tree Sale: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Arboretum in Northeast D.C., free entry
Cleveland Park Winter Market (followed by Santa Bar Crawl): Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Cleveland Park Main Street (Connecticut Avenue NW), free entry
Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace: Sat., Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m., museum’s concourse level, free entry
Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC: "The Holiday Show": Sat., plus Dec. 14, The Lincoln Theatre
Holiday Boat Parade: Sat., 5-8 p.m. (boats expected about 7 p.m.), The Wharf, free
Georgetown Jingle live music performances: Sat., 1-4 p.m., throughout Georgetown (here's a map), free
Native Art Market: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., National Museum of the American Indian, free
Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up Market: Sat. and Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Dupont Circle, free entry
Bridge District Holiday Tree Lot with free hot drinks: Sat. and Sun., Sandlot Anacostia, free entry
The Washington Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (with a D.C. spin): Through Dec. 29, Warner Theatre, $62.50+
National Christmas Tree on public display: Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, White House Ellipse, free
Rock'n'Shop holiday market: Sun., 2-6 p.m., Black Cat, free entry
Capitol Riverfront BID: Holiday Tree Lighting: Sun., 6-9 p.m., Canal Park in Southeast, free
"Season's Greenings" holiday exhibit: Thurs., Nov. 28 to Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free
Things to do in Maryland
25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15, Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)
Santa Fly-In and holiday celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $7 for residents or $9 for nonresidents (Santa arrives at 11 a.m. and departs at 3 p.m., weather permitting)
Hyattsville's Shop Small, Taste Big!: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Route 1 corridor and Queens Chapel Town Center, free entry
Bethesda's Winter Wonderland & Holiday Market: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Norfolk and Cordell avenues, free entry
Winter's Eve: Sat., 4-7 p.m., Glen Echo Park, free
Light Up the Lakefront at Rio: Sat., 5-7 p.m., Rio in Gaithersburg, free
Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee: Sat., 6-8 p.m., City Hall Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne, free
Red & White Holiday Jam with RARE ESSENCE: Sun., 6 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, $45
“The Nutcracker” at Prince George's Publick Playhouse: Sat., Hyattsville, $25 ($20 for seniors and students)
Things to do in Virginia
Family Holiday Magic Show: Weds., Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, free but reservation recommended
Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park: Dec. 6 to Dec. 27, 15125 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge, Virginia, free
McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival: Fri. Sat and Sun., McLean Community Center, $5 entry (free for kids 12 and under)
- Happy hour with wine, beer and hors d'oeuvres on Fri., 4-7 p.m., $15
Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade: Sat., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free
Holiday Boat Parade: Sat., 2-8 p.m. (boats expected about 5:30 p.m.), Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, free
Sing-A-Long with Santa: Sat., 11 a.m., River Mill Park in Occoquan, free
The Lodge, a ski-inspired winter festival: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free entry
Fairfax Holiday Market: Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, Old Town Square in Fairfax, free entry
PCRS WinterFest: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park, free
Holiday Gift & Craft Show, plus Children’s Holiday Shop: Sat., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Center in Falls Church, free entry
