Expect road closures for National Christmas Tree lighting Thursday evening

The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will draw crowds Thursday evening to the Ellipse just south of the White House, and we know what that means: downtown road closures and a(n even) more challenging commute home for many.

Expect road closures and parking restrictions in the area.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., D.C. police said:

17th Street from H Street and Independence Avenue SW

C Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

D Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

E Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

F Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

G Street between 17th and 18th streets NW

New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets NW

Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets NW

15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street between 14th and 15th streets NW

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Drivers could hit delays around the event and may want to seek alternate routes. Officials are also reminding drivers to be extra careful in the area since more pedestrians will be around.

In addition to the road closures above, the following streets are posted as "Emergency No Parking" Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Any vehicles parked in violation of the "Emergency No Parking" signs will be ticketed and towed, police said.

Closures and listed times are subject to change, D.C. police said.