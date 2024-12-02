List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 2-8

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

December is here and packed with holiday festivities.

Maybe you like it quirky and musical with Tuba Christmas (happening at The Kennedy Center and locations all around the country, including Leesburg on Sunday). If you're all about shopping, this weekend has seemingly endless options from the Native Art Market to the Fairfax Holiday Market to Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace.

It's also a big weekend for Christmas trees, with lightings planned at the U.S. Capitol and White House.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

But never fear if all the holiday stuff is making you go a little Grinchy green. Try tango Classes, musicals and a Spanish-language film festival at the GALA Theatre. We'll also share our own Music Snob's concert picks in The Weekend Scene newsletter on Wednesday.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Merry Tubachristmas!: Mon., 6 p.m., The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, free

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting: Tues., 5 p.m., West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free

Tango Classes by the Argentine Embassy and Dupont Underground: Tues., 6:30 p.m., 19 Dupont Circle NW, $60

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”: Tues. to Sun., National Theatre, $69+

NSO at The Anthem: Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert: Weds., show at 7:30 p.m., The Anthem, $25-$40

Off Book: The Improvised Musical: Weds., show at 8 p.m., Howard Theatre, $25

Kelly Bishop In Conversation with Dana Bash: Weds., 7 p.m., Sixth & I, $40 for a ticket with a book ($12 to attend the virtual event)

GALA Film Fest: Weds. to Sun., GALA Hispanic Theatre at 3333 14th Street NW, $10 per film

Winternational Embassy Showcase: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ronald Reagan Building at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, free

Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum: Fri., Dec. 6, to Fri., Dec. 13, admission costs $8-$12 if purchased online and in advance

Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace: Sat., Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m., museum’s concourse level, free entry

Native Art Market: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., National Museum of the American Indian, free

Bridge District Holiday Tree Lot with free hot drinks: Sat. and Sun., Sandlot Anacostia, free entry

The Washington Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (with a D.C. spin): Through Dec. 29, Warner Theatre, $62.50+

National Christmas Tree on public display: Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, White House Ellipse, free

"Season's Greenings" holiday exhibit: Thurs., Nov. 28 to Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

What to do in Maryland

A Swingin' Little Christmas! Starring Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Weds., The Music Center at Strathmore, $28-$88

25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15, Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)

Santa Fly-In and holiday celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $7 for residents or $9 for nonresidents (Santa arrives at 11 a.m. and departs at 3 p.m., weather permitting)

Light Up the Lakefront at Rio: Sat., 5-7 p.m., Rio in Gaithersburg, free

Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee: Sat., 6-8 p.m., City Hall Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne, free

Red & White Holiday Jam with RARE ESSENCE: Sun., 6 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, $45

“The Nutcracker” at Prince George's Publick Playhouse: Sat., Hyattsville, $25 ($20 for seniors and students)

What to do in Virginia

Family Holiday Magic Show: Weds., Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, free but reservation recommended

Sing-A-Long with Santa: Sat., 11 a.m., River Mill Park in Occoquan, free

Fairfax Holiday Market: Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, Old Town Square in Fairfax, free entry

PCRS WinterFest: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park, free

Holiday Gift & Craft Show, plus Children’s Holiday Shop: Sat., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Center in Falls Church, free entry

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.