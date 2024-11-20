Holiday markets in the DC area: Experience winter cheer with treats, music and more

As the weather gets colder, immerse yourself in holiday markets dressed up as winter wonderlands with music, activities and more fun throughout the D.C. metropolitan area.

As a result of the great holiday market schism, we'll get another market in D.C. If you're looking for gifts in Maryland and Virginia, rest assured there will be a pop-up market somewhere every weekend until Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa begin.

These family-friendly and cost-free events are perfect ways to do some last-minute holiday shopping while supporting local businesses throughout the area.

Holiday markets in D.C.

Downtown DC Holiday Market

Fri., Nov. 22 through Mon., Dec. 23 from noon to 8 p.m., Penn Quarter-Chinatown

The long-standing market will celebrate its 20th anniversary under a new market operator, The Makers Show. What else is changing? Expect a larger footprint that extends into F Street, more food options, extra kids’ activities and a Winter Chalet bar by Dirty Habit at Hotel Monaco, DowntownDC BID’s Ebony Walton told us.

After perusing more than 100 vendors, enjoy treats like raclette and s’mores with live entertainment, reindeer games for the kids and photo opportunity installations.

It's open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, except Thanksgiving Day.

DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle

Fri., Nov. 22 through Sun., Dec. 15, behind the Kramers Bookstore

The Dupont Circle Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management host their holiday market in the heart of Dupont Circle.

The market will include more than 30 local business vendors, musicians and DJs. The market will also feature food from local businesses like The Capital Candy Jar and Migue’s Mini Donuts.

It’s open from Nov. 22 to Dec. 15, except Thanksgiving Day. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pajamarama Holiday Market at the Takoma Theater

Sun., Dec. 8, local businesses discounts from 8 to 11 a.m., holiday market open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pajama-wearing shoppers will receive early morning discounts at participating local businesses. Stop by restaurants and cafes for coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches and huevos rancheros. Inside the Takoma Theater, shop the holiday market showcasing local artists, makers and collectors with unique or handmade holiday gifts.

Procrastinator's Holiday Market

Sat., Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kraken Kourts and Skates (514 Rhode Island Ave. NE)

Enjoy a one-day indoor and outdoor event with entertainment, free holiday train rides and a raffle for items from featured vendors.

Holiday markets in Northern Virginia

Del Ray Artisans’ 29th Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market

Fri., Dec. 6 to Sun., Dec. 22, Del Ray Artisans Gallery in the Nicholas A. Colasanto Center

Look through local artists' unique handmade fine arts and fine crafts from materials including fiber and textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, polymer clay and ornaments. Different artists will be featured each weekend. All proceeds from purchased 2025 wall calendars featuring artwork from Del Ray Artisans will support the nonprofit.

Hours will be Fridays, 6 - 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Sat., Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Carlyle Square (300 John Carlyle Square)

At this outdoor market, you'll find handcrafted items from local artisans, food, Christmas music and all the holiday vibes. The event will also offer a kid’s corner where children can create their own ornaments.

Herndon WinterMarkt

Sat., Dec. 14 from noon to 7 p.m., Corner of Lynn & Station Streets

Experience a European-style holiday market known for the collection of holiday food, drinks, gifts and hand-crafted Christmas decorations. After shopping, enjoy traditions like a holiday model train show and a holiday arts and crafts show.

Fairfax City Holiday Market

Dec. 6 to 8 and Dec. 13 to 15, Old Town Square

Fridays: 5 - 8 p.m., Saturdays: 12 - 6 p.m., Sundays: 12 - 5 p.m.

Shop from local artists while enjoying live music for two weekends in Fairfax's Old Town Square. Craft vendors will vary based on the weekend. Photos with Santa are set to be available on Sundays.

Holiday markets in Maryland

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

Sun., Dec. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring

More than 80 local small businesses will be featured in the one-day event. Vendors will showcase their products from jewelry and baked goods to body and hair care.

Empowered Women International 11th Annual Holiday Market

Sat., Dec. 7 · 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Silver Spring Civic Building

The EWI’s 11th Annual Holiday Market will include more than 50 local, women-owned small businesses.

"We are proud that this year, most of the businesses that will be featured are Black& Latina and immigrant-owned!" EWI said.

Sparkle Mart

Dec. 7-8, Greenbelt Community Center

Fill your bags with goodies from dozens of vendors on three floors of the Community Center. Food trucks and live music turn this into a December destination.

Brentwood Artisan Shop Craft Holiday Fair and Mead Tasting Lounge

Sat., Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purchase gifts from more than a dozen local artists while enjoying a live brass band. Maryland Meadworks will be on site for some festive sips.

BlackRock Center for the Arts Holiday Market

Sat., Dec. 14 from 2 - 6:30 p.m.

The BlackRock Center for the Arts holiday market will get extra merry with performances from children's choirs performing holiday song selections throughout the day. In addition to holiday music, the event will include crafts, snacks and an appearance by Santa from 2-4 p.m.

