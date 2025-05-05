Miami

Lamborghini yacht sinking caught on camera as US Coast Guard rescues 32 people

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video shows the aftermath from a Lamborghini yacht that partially sank over the weekend off Miami Beach and led to more than 30 people needing to be rescued.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The boat was carrying 32 people who were rescued. No injuries were reported.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video posted on social media showed a large group of women on the boat as it started sinking.

Photos released by the Coast Guard showed crews responding and the yacht partially submerged.

Over 30 people had to be rescued after a Lamborghini yacht partially sank off Miami Beach.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 7 hours ago

Live updates: Trump to meet with Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina

California Wildfires 14 mins ago

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. gets medal replicas for 10 lost in LA wildfires

Other video showed the yacht bobbing in the water after its occupants were rescued.

It's unknown who owns the boat or what caused it to sink.

Coast Guard officials said commercial salvage was trying to recover the boat, and added it's not a hazard to navigation.

This article tagged under:

Miamicaught on camera
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us