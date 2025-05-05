Youngkin vetoes Virginia data center reform bill

Virginia is known as the “data center capital of the world.”

As technology continues to evolve, many are concerned about the effects of those facilities on local communities, including neighborhoods and environmental resources.

“For those who have lived in the shadow of these facilities, they understand completely what this means,” said Kathryn Kulick, an HOA Roundtable representative in Virginia. “It’s completely disrupting normal everyday life. “

Prince William County delegate Josh Thomas sponsored a bill focused on data center reform – HB1601. Under the bill, data site applicants would have to perform site assessments to examine the effects of the facility on water and agricultural resources, parks, historic sites and forestland.

It would also review noise impacts on schools and neighborhoods within 500 feet of the data centers.

The bill was vetoed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday.

“I’m sorry he missed this opportunity, I truly am,” Kulick said. “I think it was a well crafted bill and deserved to be enacted, and I think it's just a shame both parties have failed the residents and the citizens of Virginia on this one.”

The governor released a statement on the veto saying, “This bill limits local discretion and creates unnecessary red tape. While well-intentioned, the legislation imposes a one-size-fits-all approach on communities that are best positioned to make their own decisions.”

“Require the applicants to do a sound profile, what kind of red tape is that?” Kulick said. “That’s to understand how low frequency noise is emitted from these facilities so they don’t keep people up all night because they operate 24/7 — they don’t ever shut off.”

Youngkin also said data centers offer an “opportunity for localities around the Commonwealth” and are expected to bring in 74,000 jobs.

Those who oppose the veto are committed to fighting back and are looking ahead to Virginia’s gubernatorial election in November.

“I sure hope that somebody steps forward in the next session,” Kulick said. “That one of our governors, whoever that is, will understand how important this is to just everyday, average American families and their greatest investments: one is their home, the other is their children and the future for them.

News4 reached out to Prince William County delegate Josh Thomas, who introduced the data center reform bill.

In a statement, he said, "Despite widespread support for HB1601 from both sides and hundreds of constituents urging its passage, Glenn Youngkin has once again prioritized corporate interests over community well-being. His decision to ignore calls for responsible data center growth exposes his allegiance to big tech and profit — at the expense of our residents’ health and environment. The people deserve leadership and legislation that puts their well being over corporate profits, and I won’t stop fighting until we get there.”