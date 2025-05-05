List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, May 5-11

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Summertime traditions like movies under the stars and free outdoor concerts are starting to pop up in the DMV, too. National Harbor offers both with Movies on the Potomac and its Salute the Sunset concert series.

Remember: Sunday is Mother's Day, so you still have time to order flowers or plan a fun activity. From markets to drag brunch, we have lots of ideas for things to do with a special person in your life.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

CiNoMatic - “Wicked”: Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Capital Harvest on the Plaza: Wednesdays through October, Ronald Reagan Building in Northwest, free (Includes the Capital Arts Collective market on the first and third Wednesdays of each month)

Spring Into Reading Book Club Kickoff with @PrettyLittleBookshelf: Weds., The Langston in Northwest D.C., free

Spanish Cinema Now - “You Have to Come and See It”: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Spanish Cultural Center - Embassy of Spain, free with RSVP

Thai Flavors cooking class: Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Hill Center DC in Southeast, $69

National Arboretum extended hours: Fri., Open until 8 p.m., Northeast D.C., free

Mother's Day Celebration with Donnie McClurkin: Fri., 8 p.m., CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C., $70+

EU Open House: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various locations, free

Hula Hoop class and crafting: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20-$25

Mother’s Day Cake and Sip: Sun., Creative Grounds DC in Northwest D.C., $67.50 – $153

DC Mother’s Day 5k & 10k: Sun., 7 a.m., Georgetown, $40-$55

The Ultimate Mother's Day Drag Brunch: Sun., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., THRōW Social in Northeast, $25-$500

Last chance - “animationland” at the National Children’s Museum: Through May 11, included with admission (recommended for kids 6 to 12)

What to do in Maryland

Discover Long Branch - Cinco de Mayo: Mon., 4-7 p.m., Silver Spring, free

Preakness 150 Festival: Festival events begin Thurs., various locations in the Baltimore area

Movies on the Potomac - "Wicked": Thurs., 7 p.m. Natioanl Harbor, free

The Big Bounce America - World’s Largest Bounce House: May 10 to 25, Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, $32-$45

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., Woodmont Triangle, free

Takoma Flea: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grant Avenue between Carroll and Hancock avenues, free

Maryland Craft Beer Festival: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, $20-$65

Halfway to Halloween at Laurel's House of Horror: Sat., Laurel, $26.50+

Takoma Porch Festival: Sat., 2-6 p.m., Takoma Park area, free

Salute the Sunset - United States Navy Band Commodores: Sat., 7-8 p.m., National Harbor, free

Spring Into Art - Mother’s Day arts and crafts show: Sun., noon to 6 p.m., American Way Outdoor Park at National Harbor, free

The 4th Annual George “Spider” Anderson Music and Arts Festival: Sat., 1-6 p.m., 4801 Park Heights Ave (Park Heights and Oakley Avenue), free

Movies on the Potomac - "Wild Robot": Sun., 6-8 p.m., National Harbor, free

What to do in Virginia

AWLA Presents - The Cat Film Festival and NY Dog Film Festival: Tues. and Weds., Arlington Drafthouse Cinema, $42.95

Herndon Rocks - Friday Night Live! with Under the Covers: Fri., 6:30 p.m., Herndon Town Green, free

NOVA's Largest Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival: Sat. and Sun., Mustang Sally Brewing in Chantilly, $5 entry free on Saturday or free on Sunday

Second Saturday sungazing and stargazing: Sat., Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, free (parking $15 for daytime sungazing but free for stargazing)

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Celebration: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Mason District Park in Annandale, free

27th Annual Eagle Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mason Neck State Park in Lorton, free (visitors must park offsite and shuttle to the festival)

Del Ray Artisans Spring Art Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Arlington, free

Mother’s Day Flower Market: Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria, free entry

Mom's Day Out at The Boro Tysons: Sat., 1-4 p.m., The Boro Tysons, free

Mother's Day Magic: Sat. (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and Sun. (2 p.m. and 5 p.m.), The Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, $70+

Mother's Day Forest Bathing: Sun., 10 a.m. to noon, Potomac Overlook Regional Park, free

NVA Thai Market: Sun., Annandale, free entry

