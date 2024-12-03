18 holiday light displays to brighten up winter nights in the DC area

December means holiday light displays are shimmering all over the D.C. area, brightening up the dark winter nights.
From the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to the National Menorah Lighting, drive-through trails and festive walking paths: There's a whole spectrum of dazzling displays to enjoy across D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Holiday lights in D.C.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
Lighting on Tues., Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free
Details
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
The U.S. Capitol’s Christmas tree will be illuminated on Tuesday, officially kicking off its public display.
The 53-foot tree came from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest and is nicknamed Spruce Wayne.
National Christmas Tree
Lighting on Dec. 5; open to the public Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, free
Details
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
The National Christmas tree is a 35-foot red spruce situation just south of the White House. Visitors can also explore a path studded with 58 trees representing states, territories and federally-managed schools.
The tree will be lit nightly at sunset from Saturday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Visiting hours are:
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
The National Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5 at The Ellipse in President’s Park will be a big, celebratory affair with performances and more. The chance to get a ticket passed, but you can watch a broadcast of the event on Dec. 20.
Holiday Boat Parade
Sat., Dec. 7, visible from The Wharf and Alexandria’s waterfront, free
Details for The Wharf and Alexandria
“Decked out” takes on a whole new meaning at the Holiday Boat Parade. More than 70 vessels overflowing with decor and festive music will float along a 1-mile route on the Potomac River and Washington Channel.
You can watch from The Wharf in D.C. and the waterfront in Alexandria, Virginia, and both locations will have plenty of festivities to enjoy.
The parade kicks off in Alexandria about 5:30 p.m. At the Old Town Waterfront, you’ll find dockside festivities from 2-8 p.m., including a pop-up beer garden, food and family-friendly crafts.
At The Wharf, turn up on the District Pier with views of the parade, a bar and live music from Yani the Band and The Experience Band & Show. Or, explore the entire waterfront to find holiday karaoke, s’mores roasting, ornament decorating, photo opportunities and more (here’s a map). News4’s Tommy McFly will serve as emcee. The fun starts at 5 p.m.
Stick around for a fireworks finale at 8 p.m.
ZooLights
Through Jan. 4, National Zoo in Northwest D.C., $6 per guest over the age of 2
Details
See lantern versions of your favorite zoo animals, enjoy live music, ride the Conservation Carousel and shop for treats and gifts after-hours at the National Zoo.
ZooLights will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Jan. 4, plus Thursday, Dec. 19, Monday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 30.
Heads up: ZooLights doesn’t feature real animals, and all indoor exhibits will be closed.
Parking costs $30 per vehicle. The National Zoo is easily accessible by Metro. Use the Cleveland Park or Woodley Park-Zoo stops.
National Menorah Lighting
Weds., Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m., The White House Ellipse, free but ticket required
Details
Thousands of people are expected to flock to the White House’s Ellipse on the first night of Hannukah for the lighting of the National Menorah. Musical performances and special guests will get the celebratory mood going.
Grab a free ticket if you want to attend.
CityCenterDC
Downtown D.C., free
Details
News4's Eun Yang helped light up the CityCenterDC tree on Saturday, Nov. 30. The tree and snowflake-covered Palmer Alley are great stops for pictures before or after shopping at the DowntownDC Holiday Market.
Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special at ARTECHOUSE
Through Jan. 5, 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $23.85+ for adults
Details
If you’re looking for a different take on holiday lights – or simply something indoors – then check out ARTECHOUSE’s annual holiday show.
The museum in Southwest D.C. specializes in larger-than-life, mesmerizing projections across two-story walls. Their holiday show is also filled with pleasing sounds for an ASMR twist.
It’s set to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Holiday lights in Maryland
Festival of Lights
Through Jan. 1, 5-9:30 p.m. nightly, Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, $15 per car or van (if purchased online in advance) or $10 per person for a hay ride
Details
Stay cozy in your car to roll through light displays in a screen-free holiday tradition that's been around for 39 years.
Want to spruce up the experience? Book a hay ride through the lights. It costs $10 per person. Make sure to buy your tickets online before 4 p.m. -- and dress in lots of layers!
The drive-through display will be open through New Year’s Day. You're invited to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to families in need.
It's free to visit on Christmas night (Dec. 25).
LuminoCity Winter Light Festival
Through Jan. 15, Montgomery Count Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, $20+
Details
Explore a 6-acre wonderland with three different themed spaces and huge light sculpture. It’s open Monday to Thursday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
National Harbor holiday tree and fireworks show
Through Dec. 30, Spirit Park, free
Head to National Harbor's Spirit Park every night to see a 60-foot RGB tree come alive with dancing lights. The show happens every 30 minutes from sunset until 9 p.m.
On Saturdays, don't miss the fireworks show at 5:30 p.m.
And if you want some indoor winter fun, head to the Gaylord National hotel for ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens
Through Jan. 5, Wheaton, $10 per person
Details
Stroll through the half-mile path filled with lights and displays within the display garden at Wheaton Regional Park.
Garden of Lights will be open daily from 5-9 p.m., except for certain holidays. It will be closed Nov. 25-28, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
Tickets are required for all visitors age 5 and up, and they must be purchased in advance.
Winter Lights Festival
Through Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle
Details
Drive past hundreds of illuminated displays and trees on this 3.5-mile path in Seneca Creek State Park.
You only need one ticket per vehicle. It costs $15 to go Monday through Thursday and $25 on weekends. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
The festival is closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).
Holiday lights in Virginia
Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park
Dec. 6 to Dec. 27, 15125 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge, Virginia, free
Details
Neabsco Regional Park's display is a unique one in several ways. First, it's set up on a boardwalk for some extra holiday magic. It's also completely free to visit, and allows leashed pets.
The stroller and wheelchair-friendly path is dotted with characters, a holiday market, hot cocoa stops and other surprises.
Visitors can park at nearby schools and take a free shuttle to the lights (unless they're bringing a pet).
See the website for parking details, plus market and caroling hours.
There's also a sensory-friendly night on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Mount Vernon
The former estate of George Washington will host several nights to enjoy holiday lights around the historic mansion.
- Winter Glow: The estate will stay open late on select nights (Dec. 15-19 and Dec. 23) so visitors can see the mansion aglow.
- Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon: On Dec. 20, 21 and 22 will feature festive lights, Aladdin the Camel and fireworks over the Potomac River. Prices for nonmembers start at $33 for kids and $55 for adults.
Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run
Through Feb. 23, Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+
Details
The Winter Village is packed with light displays perfect for photos. Don’t miss the 100-foot tunnel arch! Take some family selfies, gather around a fire pit, get treats and shop at retailers.
Ice skating is now open for the season. All tickets must be purchased online.
Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
Through Jan. 5, Vienna, Virginia, $18-$22 per person
Details and tickets
Follow a festive, 0.6-mile trail filled with sparkling trees, glittering nature and holiday scenes. Then, warm up by sipping hot cocoa or roasting s’mores.
Every visitor over the age of 2 needs a ticket. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them online via Eventbrite.
Winter Walk of Lights will be open on holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Winter Lantern Festival
Through Jan. 12, 2025, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, Virginia, $16.99-$26.99
Details
More than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and lights exploring Chinese myths, legends and zodiacs make up the Winter Lantern Festival in Tysons. Keep an eye out for panda lanterns – yes, they’re an homage to the National Zoo’s new residents Bao Li and Qing Bao!
After you take plenty of pictures, watch the Zigong Acrobatic Troupe and take a spin on the bounce house, light swings and more.
The Winter Lantern Festival is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 5-9:30 p.m.
Bull Run Festival of Lights
Through Jan. 4, Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, $30 per vehicle
Details
Stay cozy in your car while you drive through 2.5 miles of festive light displays. Then, stop by the Holiday Village to enjoy a carnival, bonfires, s’mores and shopping.
You only need one ticket per vehicle. Check out the “promotional nights” section for discount codes on select dates.
The Bull Run Festival of Lights will be open on holidays including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (but the carnival will be closed on Thanksgiving).
Here are more details on dates, hours and carnival prices.
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.