18 holiday light displays to brighten up winter nights in the DC area

December means holiday light displays are shimmering all over the D.C. area, brightening up the dark winter nights.

From the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to the National Menorah Lighting, drive-through trails and festive walking paths: There's a whole spectrum of dazzling displays to enjoy across D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Holiday lights in D.C.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Lighting on Tues., Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free

Details

The U.S. Capitol’s Christmas tree will be illuminated on Tuesday, officially kicking off its public display.

The 53-foot tree came from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest and is nicknamed Spruce Wayne.

Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Shania Twain performs at the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

National Christmas Tree

Lighting on Dec. 5; open to the public Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, free

Details

The National Christmas tree is a 35-foot red spruce situation just south of the White House. Visitors can also explore a path studded with 58 trees representing states, territories and federally-managed schools.

The tree will be lit nightly at sunset from Saturday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Visiting hours are:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

The National Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5 at The Ellipse in President’s Park will be a big, celebratory affair with performances and more. The chance to get a ticket passed, but you can watch a broadcast of the event on Dec. 20.

Holiday Boat Parade

Sat., Dec. 7, visible from The Wharf and Alexandria’s waterfront, free

Details for The Wharf and Alexandria

“Decked out” takes on a whole new meaning at the Holiday Boat Parade. More than 70 vessels overflowing with decor and festive music will float along a 1-mile route on the Potomac River and Washington Channel.

You can watch from The Wharf in D.C. and the waterfront in Alexandria, Virginia, and both locations will have plenty of festivities to enjoy.

The parade kicks off in Alexandria about 5:30 p.m. At the Old Town Waterfront, you’ll find dockside festivities from 2-8 p.m., including a pop-up beer garden, food and family-friendly crafts.

At The Wharf, turn up on the District Pier with views of the parade, a bar and live music from Yani the Band and The Experience Band & Show. Or, explore the entire waterfront to find holiday karaoke, s’mores roasting, ornament decorating, photo opportunities and more (here’s a map). News4’s Tommy McFly will serve as emcee. The fun starts at 5 p.m.

Stick around for a fireworks finale at 8 p.m.

ZooLights

Through Jan. 4, National Zoo in Northwest D.C., $6 per guest over the age of 2

Details

See lantern versions of your favorite zoo animals, enjoy live music, ride the Conservation Carousel and shop for treats and gifts after-hours at the National Zoo.

ZooLights will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Jan. 4, plus Thursday, Dec. 19, Monday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 30.

Heads up: ZooLights doesn’t feature real animals, and all indoor exhibits will be closed.

Parking costs $30 per vehicle. The National Zoo is easily accessible by Metro. Use the Cleveland Park or Woodley Park-Zoo stops.

National Menorah Lighting

Weds., Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m., The White House Ellipse, free but ticket required

Details

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the White House’s Ellipse on the first night of Hannukah for the lighting of the National Menorah. Musical performances and special guests will get the celebratory mood going.

Grab a free ticket if you want to attend.

CityCenterDC

Downtown D.C., free

Details

News4's Eun Yang helped light up the CityCenterDC tree on Saturday, Nov. 30. The tree and snowflake-covered Palmer Alley are great stops for pictures before or after shopping at the DowntownDC Holiday Market.

Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special at ARTECHOUSE

Through Jan. 5, 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $23.85+ for adults

Details

If you’re looking for a different take on holiday lights – or simply something indoors – then check out ARTECHOUSE’s annual holiday show.

The museum in Southwest D.C. specializes in larger-than-life, mesmerizing projections across two-story walls. Their holiday show is also filled with pleasing sounds for an ASMR twist.

It’s set to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Holiday lights in Maryland

Watkins Park in Prince George's County flipped the switch on its much loved Festival of Lights.

Festival of Lights

Through Jan. 1, 5-9:30 p.m. nightly, Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, $15 per car or van (if purchased online in advance) or $10 per person for a hay ride

Details

Stay cozy in your car to roll through light displays in a screen-free holiday tradition that's been around for 39 years.

Want to spruce up the experience? Book a hay ride through the lights. It costs $10 per person. Make sure to buy your tickets online before 4 p.m. -- and dress in lots of layers!

The drive-through display will be open through New Year’s Day. You're invited to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to families in need.

It's free to visit on Christmas night (Dec. 25).

LuminoCity Winter Light Festival

Through Jan. 15, Montgomery Count Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, $20+

Details

Explore a 6-acre wonderland with three different themed spaces and huge light sculpture. It’s open Monday to Thursday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Courtesy of National Harbor

National Harbor holiday tree and fireworks show

Through Dec. 30, Spirit Park, free

Head to National Harbor's Spirit Park every night to see a 60-foot RGB tree come alive with dancing lights. The show happens every 30 minutes from sunset until 9 p.m.

On Saturdays, don't miss the fireworks show at 5:30 p.m.

And if you want some indoor winter fun, head to the Gaylord National hotel for ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens December 2023. Photos by Tony Ventouris.

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens

Through Jan. 5, Wheaton, $10 per person

Details

Stroll through the half-mile path filled with lights and displays within the display garden at Wheaton Regional Park.

Garden of Lights will be open daily from 5-9 p.m., except for certain holidays. It will be closed Nov. 25-28, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Tickets are required for all visitors age 5 and up, and they must be purchased in advance.

City of Gaithersburg

Winter Lights Festival

Through Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle

Details

Drive past hundreds of illuminated displays and trees on this 3.5-mile path in Seneca Creek State Park.

You only need one ticket per vehicle. It costs $15 to go Monday through Thursday and $25 on weekends. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The festival is closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Holiday lights in Virginia

Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park

Dec. 6 to Dec. 27, 15125 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge, Virginia, free

Details

Neabsco Regional Park's display is a unique one in several ways. First, it's set up on a boardwalk for some extra holiday magic. It's also completely free to visit, and allows leashed pets.

The stroller and wheelchair-friendly path is dotted with characters, a holiday market, hot cocoa stops and other surprises.

Visitors can park at nearby schools and take a free shuttle to the lights (unless they're bringing a pet).

See the website for parking details, plus market and caroling hours.

There's also a sensory-friendly night on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Mount Vernon

The former estate of George Washington will host several nights to enjoy holiday lights around the historic mansion.

Winter Glow: The estate will stay open late on select nights (Dec. 15-19 and Dec. 23) so visitors can see the mansion aglow.

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon: On Dec. 20, 21 and 22 will feature festive lights, Aladdin the Camel and fireworks over the Potomac River. Prices for nonmembers start at $33 for kids and $55 for adults.

NOVA Parks' Ice & Lights

Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run

Through Feb. 23, Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+

Details

The Winter Village is packed with light displays perfect for photos. Don’t miss the 100-foot tunnel arch! Take some family selfies, gather around a fire pit, get treats and shop at retailers.

Ice skating is now open for the season. All tickets must be purchased online.

NOVA Parks’ Winter Walk of Lights

Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

Through Jan. 5, Vienna, Virginia, $18-$22 per person

Details and tickets

Follow a festive, 0.6-mile trail filled with sparkling trees, glittering nature and holiday scenes. Then, warm up by sipping hot cocoa or roasting s’mores.

Every visitor over the age of 2 needs a ticket. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them online via Eventbrite.

Winter Walk of Lights will be open on holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Winter Lantern Festival

Winter Lantern Festival

Through Jan. 12, 2025, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, Virginia, $16.99-$26.99

Details

More than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and lights exploring Chinese myths, legends and zodiacs make up the Winter Lantern Festival in Tysons. Keep an eye out for panda lanterns – yes, they’re an homage to the National Zoo’s new residents Bao Li and Qing Bao!

After you take plenty of pictures, watch the Zigong Acrobatic Troupe and take a spin on the bounce house, light swings and more.

The Winter Lantern Festival is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 5-9:30 p.m.

NOVA Parks' Festival of Lights

Bull Run Festival of Lights

Through Jan. 4, Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, $30 per vehicle

Details

Stay cozy in your car while you drive through 2.5 miles of festive light displays. Then, stop by the Holiday Village to enjoy a carnival, bonfires, s’mores and shopping.

You only need one ticket per vehicle. Check out the “promotional nights” section for discount codes on select dates.

The Bull Run Festival of Lights will be open on holidays including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (but the carnival will be closed on Thanksgiving).

Here are more details on dates, hours and carnival prices.

