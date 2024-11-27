Holidays

US Botanic Garden features DC landmarks and holiday decor in ‘Season's Greenings'

Here's what to know about the trains, holiday displays and special extended hours during the U.S. Botanic Garden's "Season’s Greenings."

By Taylor Edwards

U.S. Botanic Garden

'Tis the season for "Season’s Greenings" at the U.S. Botanic Garden!

The Conservatory and Garden will transform into the ultimate holiday wonderland with botanical wreaths and decor, thousands of poinsettias and iconic D.C. landmarks made from plants.

Starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 25, visitors can get in the festive spirit by viewing the annual holiday display at the garden.

What holiday displays visitors can expect

This season is all about the creatures who help keep plants in the garden alive – pollinators.

In the outdoor gardens, trains will run above, below and around oversized models of pollinators made out of various plants. As you follow the trails outside into the Pollinator Garden, you'll run into a bat on a banana flower or an orchid bee pollinating a vanilla orchid flower.

Inside the Conservatory, 3,000 poinsettias varying from reds to whites will be among the many plants in the holiday decorations.

Of course, the Botanic Garden holiday display isn't complete without its collection of D.C. monuments and landmarks such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Gallery of Art East Wing and the U.S. Capitol building.

Coffee, hot chocolate, snacks and holiday gifts are available for purchase on-site.

When can visitors see the holiday displays?

The Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The gated outdoor gardens are open from 7:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

On Dec. 8, the gated outdoor gardens will open at 10 a.m. to accommodate the Garden’s sensory-friendly programming.

On select Tuesday and Thursday evenings, the Conservatory and train displays will be open until 8 p.m. On these days, visitors can enjoy live seasonal music as they peruse.

Special evening hours:

  • Dec. 10
  • Dec. 12
  • Dec. 17
  • Dec. 19
  • Dec. 26

For more information, visit the U.S. Botanic Garden's website.

