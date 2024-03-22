The Weekend Scene: Enjoying peak bloom rain or shine, inside or outside

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Heavy rain may be in the forecast for Saturday, but that's not stopping us from reveling in the last days of the cherry blossoms' peak bloom.

Friday and Sunday will have nice weather for a stroll through cherry trees.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival's welcome area on the Tidal Basin is set to open Saturday with performances scheduled on the ANA Stage from noon to 6 p.m. daily through April 7.

We've listed more than a dozen favorite places to see the cherry blossoms. That includes the U.S. National Arboretum, which offers a self-guided tour. Bonus: The Native Plant Sale is happening Saturday morning!

Before you head out this weekend, check the forecast and the social media pages for any events you're attending. We've already seen postponements, including Bloomaroo at The Wharf (now on March 30) and National Landing's Pink in the Park.

But there are lots of ways to celebrate the season indoors, as well.

Indoor activities for cherry blossom season

Ready to plan your perfect bloom-filled weekend? Check out our guide to the Tidal Basin, other stellar places to see blooms, cherry blossom-themed teas and our roundup of top events.

Top weekend picks

Washington Spirit home opener

Sat., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field

🔗 Details

Washington Spirit play Bay FC in their first home game of the season.

The festivities begin when gates open at 6 p.m. White Ford Bronco, the much-loved '90s cover band from D.C., will perform at the Spirit Stage next to gate A from 6-7:15 p.m.

Then, dance group JABBAWOCKEEZ will take the field before the game begins.

Metro’s Fleet of the Future Expo

Through April 3

🔗 Details

Relive your “I love trains” phase and get a sense of what your future commute will feel like at Metro’s Fleet of the Future Expo, featuring a mock-up of 8,000-series rail cars.

Free pick

Sakura Sunday

Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., National Harbor

🔗 Details

Celebrate all things Japanese culture at National Harbor’s festival. Sword training, dance, storytelling and live music are just some of the performances scheduled for the main stage.

Visitors can also shop for Japanese crafts, goods and treats at the marketplace.

Concerts this weekend

Mclusky, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $25/$28 (day of)

Incredibly heavy, edgy Welsh post-hardcore trio closes out its reunion tour in D.C. after its original 2022 dates were canceled due to health issues. Details.

Unwound, 10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $38

Another noisy, recently reunited, post-hardcore band — this one from Washington state. Unwound was a mainstay on the Northwest indie rock scene of the 1990s. Details.

Laetitia Sadier, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $17/$20 (day of)

French musician and singer cofounded the highly influential neo-krautrock band Stereolab in the early 1990s, later leading dream pop band Monade. Details.

Otoboke Beaver, 7 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $28

Hyperactive Japanese riot grrrl band whose frenetic style is reminiscent of their noise-rocking countrymates Melt-Banana. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Annual Paws & Petals Yappy Hour

Fri., Embassy Suites Washington DC Convention Center, free

SHOP! The Square pop-up market

Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free entry

A Dabble of Scrabble

Sat. and Sun., begins at 10 a.m., Planet Word at 925 13th St., NW (Enter on K Street), free

Things to do in Maryland

United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Fri., 3-9 p.m. and Sat. 12 -7 p.m., Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, free

Six Flags America opens for the season

Sat., Upper Marlboro, $40+

Things to do in Virginia

OmBaked Holi Festival

Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, free

Egg-Ceptional Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza

Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Calvert Hills Park in College Park, free

