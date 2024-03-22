The Weekend Scene: Enjoying peak bloom rain or shine, inside or outside

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
Heavy rain may be in the forecast for Saturday, but that's not stopping us from reveling in the last days of the cherry blossoms' peak bloom.
Friday and Sunday will have nice weather for a stroll through cherry trees.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival's welcome area on the Tidal Basin is set to open Saturday with performances scheduled on the ANA Stage from noon to 6 p.m. daily through April 7.
We've listed more than a dozen favorite places to see the cherry blossoms. That includes the U.S. National Arboretum, which offers a self-guided tour. Bonus: The Native Plant Sale is happening Saturday morning!
Before you head out this weekend, check the forecast and the social media pages for any events you're attending. We've already seen postponements, including Bloomaroo at The Wharf (now on March 30) and National Landing's Pink in the Park.
But there are lots of ways to celebrate the season indoors, as well.
Indoor activities for cherry blossom season
- The Smithsonian American Art Museum's Cherry Blossom Family Celebration happens on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with performances, crafts, face painting and more.
- The Northern Virginia Science Center in Fair Oaks Mall is hosting a cherry blossom festival on Saturday. It's included with admission ($15 for visitors age 2 and up).
- Many bars are decked out for peak bloom! Check out Union Station’s 1908 Lounge, sweeping rooftop views at Ciel Social Club and themed drinks at Residents Café and Bar or Jack Rose Dining Saloon.
- Something about cherry blossom season puts us in the mood for afternoon tea! Here are six terrific teas you can visit, including Bar Pendry’s boozy tea and an Alexandria tea house with river views.
- Hundreds of LEGO cherry trees have sprouted up around the D.C. monuments depicted in brick form at the LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. in Springfield, Virginia.
- ARTECHOUSE, the immersive art space in Southwest D.C., recently debuted "ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds," a cherry blossom-themed experience inspired by manga and anime. Timed tickets are available now; they start at $27 for adults.
Ready to plan your perfect bloom-filled weekend? Check out our guide to the Tidal Basin, other stellar places to see blooms, cherry blossom-themed teas and our roundup of top events.
Top weekend picks
Washington Spirit home opener
Sat., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field
🔗 Details
Washington Spirit play Bay FC in their first home game of the season.
The festivities begin when gates open at 6 p.m. White Ford Bronco, the much-loved '90s cover band from D.C., will perform at the Spirit Stage next to gate A from 6-7:15 p.m.
Then, dance group JABBAWOCKEEZ will take the field before the game begins.
Metro’s Fleet of the Future Expo
Through April 3
🔗 Details
Relive your “I love trains” phase and get a sense of what your future commute will feel like at Metro’s Fleet of the Future Expo, featuring a mock-up of 8,000-series rail cars.
Free pick
Sakura Sunday
Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., National Harbor
🔗 Details
Celebrate all things Japanese culture at National Harbor’s festival. Sword training, dance, storytelling and live music are just some of the performances scheduled for the main stage.
Visitors can also shop for Japanese crafts, goods and treats at the marketplace.
Concerts this weekend
Mclusky, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $25/$28 (day of)
Incredibly heavy, edgy Welsh post-hardcore trio closes out its reunion tour in D.C. after its original 2022 dates were canceled due to health issues. Details.
Unwound, 10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $38
Another noisy, recently reunited, post-hardcore band — this one from Washington state. Unwound was a mainstay on the Northwest indie rock scene of the 1990s. Details.
Laetitia Sadier, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $17/$20 (day of)
French musician and singer cofounded the highly influential neo-krautrock band Stereolab in the early 1990s, later leading dream pop band Monade. Details.
Otoboke Beaver, 7 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $28
Hyperactive Japanese riot grrrl band whose frenetic style is reminiscent of their noise-rocking countrymates Melt-Banana. Details.
Things to do in D.C.
Annual Paws & Petals Yappy Hour
Fri., Embassy Suites Washington DC Convention Center, free
SHOP! The Square pop-up market
Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free entry
A Dabble of Scrabble
Sat. and Sun., begins at 10 a.m., Planet Word at 925 13th St., NW (Enter on K Street), free
Things to do in Maryland
United by Hockey Mobile Museum
Fri., 3-9 p.m. and Sat. 12 -7 p.m., Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, free
Six Flags America opens for the season
Sat., Upper Marlboro, $40+
Things to do in Virginia
OmBaked Holi Festival
Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, free
Egg-Ceptional Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza
Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Calvert Hills Park in College Park, free
