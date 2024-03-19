Sneak Peek: Metro to showcase next-generation trains, buses on National Mall

Out with the old, and in with the new! Metro is set to showcase its newest trains and railcars on the National Mall from March 20 to April 3.

At Fleet of the Future Expo, visitors can walk inside a mock-up rail car to experience their future ride on an 8,000-series rail car.

The display is not full-size, and it won’t be a replica of the real deal. However, walk inside and you’ll get a feel for the trains of the future – and you can give Metro feedback on their designs.

Photos: 1st look at Metro's 8000-series rail cars, electric buses

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Some of the features of the 8,000-series rail cars will include:

Increased seating along the walls, facing toward the middle of the train

Increased standing room

Marked spaces for mobility devices like bikes, strollers, and luggage

‘Energy-efficient radiated heated floors’

Bus riders won’t be left out at the expo! You can tour Metro’s new generation of 60-foot electric buses that were designed for better air quality and quieter commutes.

While visiting the expo, visitors of all ages can check out a train-themed photobooth, a cutout of their Baby Bus mascot, plenty of historical pictures and a Metro history quiz.

The expo will be located at 12th Street and Madison Drive NW near the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and National Museum of Natural History.

The last time Metro showed off its newest trains like this was in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson toured the 1000-series car on the White House lawn.

Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said the designs were inspired by the best practices across the world.

"We are proud of all the improvements we were able to pack into this new fleet and welcome everyone to come out and see the future of America’s transit system,” Clarke said in a press release.

Up to 800 of the new 8,000-series rail cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, Maryland. They will replace the oldest trains that date back to the 1980s, dubbed the 2000s and 3000s series.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.