Cherry blossom afternoon teas to sip and savor around DC

Cherry blossom season is the perfect time for a leisurely afternoon tea.

Maybe it's because we're already dressed up to get a petal-filled picture, or we want to warm up after a cool spring day of hanami (the Japanese word for cherry blossom viewing). The delicate flowers certainly remind us of the adorable finger-food treats you find at a high tea. Also, they're both the perfect excuse to pull out your fanciest fascinator.

Cherry blossom joy is coming into hotels and tea rooms around D.C. Here are some of the prettiest cherry blossom teas to enjoy this spring.

The St. Regis Washington, D.C.

923 Black Lives Matter Plaza NW, Washington, D.C..

Plucking desserts from an artistic cherry tree statue is the centerpiece of the five-star hotel’s cherry blossom tea. Savory bites sit at the base of the tree, and you can complete the experience with a custom seasonal blend from Dammann Frères. The tea is available from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and costs $109 per person. Reservations are open into June.

Lady Camellia

229 Strand St., Alexandria, Virginia

With a view of the Old Town Waterfront, Lady Camellia is a pretty place for tea any time of day throughout the year. But the pink decor and floral dishes fit right in with cherry blossom season.

You can choose from a range of menus and seatings, including weekday afternoons and weekend evenings. Teas cost $30 to $65 per person, plus you have the option to add mimosas or wine. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

2401 M Street, NW

Cherry blossom afternoon tea at Fairmont includes a three-tiered display with scones, savory bites and cherry-filled desserts, plus a selection of Lott 35 loose-leaf teas. It costs $95 per person (before tax and tip) and comes with a glass of G.H. Mumm Champagne. It will be available on Saturdays and Sundays through April 14, excluding Easter Sunday. Make a reservation by emailing wdc.holidaysorders.dl@fairmont.com.

Pendry Hotel Washington, DC – The Wharf

655 Water Street SW, Washington, D.C.

Bar Pendry’s boozy tea menu includes a tea sampler featuring dirty chai with vodka and two cold options, plus savory and sweet eats. It’s $65 per person before tax and tip. Located inside Bar Pendry on The Wharf, this tea is just a 1-mile walk from the blooms on the Tidal Basin.

Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens

4155 Linnean Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.

Within the estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post, once one of the richest women in the U.S., Merriweather Cafe offers a seasonal tea menu of classic tea savory treats and sweets with cherry blossom twists, including a white chocolate raspberry scone and a sakura cherry profiterole.

It’s $40 per person, including tax and tip, but four people are required. Cherry blossom afternoon tea is available Thursdays through Sundays through April 14. You can book on Resy.

Hillwood is also currently running an exhibit of the heiress' luxury fashion and jewelry brought from France.

Waldorf Astoria Washington, DC

Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Cherry blossom decor is blooming across the Waldorf Astoria’s grand atrium, and you can sit for a perfectly petaled tea through June 30. The menu features sandwiches, including vegan options, scones, sweets and a cherry blossom blend on its list of eight teas.

Seatings are Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended!

