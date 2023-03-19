Where to See Cherry Blossoms in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our full guide to cherry blossom season on Wednesday.

Did you know there's a special word in Japanese just to describe cherry blossom viewing? It's hanami — and there's no better way to spend a few hours in D.C. right now.

Washington, D.C.'s, most famous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are approaching peak bloom, and you can see beautiful cherry blossoms throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The cherry trees are blooming early this year after one of D.C.'s mildest winters on record — the National Park Service has predicted peak bloom to fall about March 22-25.

Here are spots to see the cherry blossom trees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C.

Tidal Basin

South of the National Mall

The epicenter of cherry blossom spring fever is the Tidal Basin. Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino trees in this area have flowers — it's a spectacular sight to see, but expect some crowds. Your best bet is to take public transit, bikes or scooters, then walk along the Tidal Basin Loop Trail.

Stop by the welcome area at West Basin Drive SW for merchandise shopping, refreshments, kids' activities, a pet comfort station and all the information you need to enjoy the trees. During peak bloom, live performances will be featured on the ANA Stage from 12 to 6 p.m.

From the Water

The pedal boats have returned to the Tidal Basin. Rentals are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Each boat can hold up to four people (with a weight limit of 500 pounds). A one-hour rental costs $38 on weekdays and $40 on weekends. Bookings are available into October.

Add a boozy twist to your paddling experience with the Potomac Paddle Club. You can bring your own beer, wine, seltzer and canned cocktails aboard their pontoon peddle boat starting March 25.

Is kayaking more your speed? Cherry blossom tours from Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown and The Wharf Boathouse begin March 24 — but you can rent kayaks to go blossom-spotting on your own now. Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown and The Wharf are your best bets for bloom views.

The cherry blossom water taxi offers audio tours on its Georgetown-Alexandria Sightseeing Route, Georgetown-Wharf Sightseeing Route and Washington Monuments Route through the City Experiences App.

Several cherry blossom cruises are available — including ones during the National Cherry Blossom Festival fireworks.

American University

4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

The American University campus in Northwest D.C. is a designated arboretum with over 3,000 trees of all types — including collections of cherry trees.

Congressional Cemetery

1801 E St. SE, Washington, D.C.

This dog-friendly cemetery has both Okame (Taiwan) cherry trees, which bloom on the early side, and Kwanzan cherry trees which typically bloom about two weeks after the famed Yoshino ones at the National Mall.

Oxon Run Park

1200 Mississippi Ave. SE, Washington, D.C.

This park could give the Tidal Basin a serious challenge: More than 200 cherry blossom trees have been planted there.

The Wharf

760 Maine Ave. SW, Washington, D.C.

Stroll down The Wharf or sit down on a restaurant patio, then look out across the Washington Channel for some cherry blossom views. You could also rent a kayak or canoe or board the Cherry Blossom Water Taxi. Bonus: Visit on April 1 for Bloomaroo, a family-friendly festival with live music, art and fireworks.

Hains Point

1100 Ohio Dr. SW, Washington, D.C.

The Hains Point Loop Trail is one of the most bike-friendly places to see cherry blossoms. The four-mile loop offers views of the Anacostia River, Potomac River, Washington Channel and The Wharf. Bike this tree-lined trail and see several different kinds of cherry trees including Okame, Takesimensis and Kwanzan.

Stanton Park

226 4th St NE, Washington, D.C.

This family-friendly park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood is filled with cherry blossom trees. Plus, it has a playground, a statue of Nathanael Greene and is within walking distance of the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S National Arboretum is a beautiful sight to see year-round, but when it's surrounded by cherry blossoms it's even more alluring.

U.S. National Arboretum

3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

The Arboretum has its own collection of cherry trees alongside numerous other plants. You can find a self-guided tour here.

Your Neighborhood

Check out this map to find cherry blossom trees throughout the District.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.

Maryland Cherry Blossoms

Brookside Gardens and other Montgomery County Parks

Various locations

25 of Montgomery County's public parks have cherry blossoms trees — here's how to use their interactive map to find one. You can even look for a specific species.

Brookside Gardens is a standout spot because it has 26 Yoshino and weeping cherry trees that are particularly impressive — look in the Gude Garden.

South Germantown Recreational Park and its HeartSmart Trail — bring your dog on Saturday, April 1 from 9-11 a.m. for the Petals and Paws event.

Centennial Park (Howard County)

1000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland

Cherry trees have been planted in three spots in Centennial Park in Howard County. View some from your car, or walk the Lake Loop. Here's a map.

National Harbor

Oxon Hill, Maryland

National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, now boasts 200 cherry trees of their own. Rent a paddleboat for a little extra adventure.

NPS Blossoms at Fort McHenry

Fort McHenry

2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, Maryland

The grounds of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, host cherry blossom trees.

Kenwood Neighborhood

Bethesda

Stroll through this Montgomery County neighborhood filled with cherry trees. Kennedy Drive, Dorset Avenue and Kenwood Avenue have some of the best views. The Kenwood trees often bloom three to four days after the Tidal Basin trees, according to Bethesda Magazine.

Virginia Cherry Blossoms

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, Virginia

More than 400 cherry trees grow throughout the Arlington National Cemetery. Most are Yoshino trees, but weeping Higan cherry trees, Kwanzan trees and more bloom annually.

Photo: Matt Chenet for Visit Alexandria At Founder's Park in Alexandria, you can take in the fresh air, look over the water and bask in cherry blossom galore.

Founder's Park

351 N Union St, Alexandria, Virginia

At Founder’s Park in Alexandria, you can take in the fresh air, look out at the water and bask in cherry blossoms galore.

Shutterstock Nearly 100 acres of a wide array of plants comprise Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, Virginia

Nearly 100 acres of a wide array of plants comprise Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax Station, Virginia, but in the springtime, it becomes a haven of cherry blossoms for you to see.

Old Town Alexandria

The 100 block of Wolfe Street, near the waterfront and Roberdeau Park, is a good place for a selfie, according to Visit Alexandria. With cherry blossom-themed food and drink, art installations, special tours, shopping events and more, Old Town is a cherry blossom destination.

Van Gogh Bridge on Lake Anne

The Green Trail, Reston, Virginia

This spot is for the photographers: The few cherry trees around the bridge make a gorgeous photo backdrop. To get there, follow Reston's Green Trail over Lake Anne.

