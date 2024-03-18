Visiting cherry blossoms at DC's Tidal Basin: 4 things to know for peak bloom

Visiting the famed cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., is worthy of anyone’s bucket list — and it doesn’t get better than visiting during peak bloom.

And peak bloom is here! The National Park Service made the big announcement on St. Patrick's Day. Peak bloom — when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are flowering — lasts for several days, but it's highly weather dependent, according to NPS.

PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! Did we say PEAK BLOOM?!

The blossoms are opening & putting on a splendid spring spectacle. See you soon.

Huge crowds turn out every year for the blooms and the National Cherry Blossom Festival — so you’ll want a plan.

From transportation to timing your trip, here are some essential things to know.

Peak bloom came early this year

If you feel like peak bloom came quickly this year, you're right! This year's peak bloom is tied for the second-earliest on record. March 17 marked the start of peak bloom in 2000, as well. That's just a few days behind the record of March 15, 1990.

The beginning of March was so warm that it pushed the blossoms along their blooming cycle quickly. The early bloom also highlights the impact of our changing climate on D.C. landmarks.

What to do at the Tidal Basin

Peak bloom is underway, and the National Park Service has invited anyone to come see a "splendid spring spectacle."

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says Monday, March 18, and Tuesday, March 19, will be your best days to see peak bloom in full force.

Most people opt to walk along the 2.1-mile Tidal Basin Loop Trail. Permanent restrooms are available at the Jefferson and Roosevelt memorials along the trail.

Starting on March 23, the National Cherry Blossom Festival is set to open its welcome area with shopping, refreshments, kids' activities, a pet comfort station and all the information you need to enjoy the trees. Live performances will be featured on the ANA Stage from 12 to 6 p.m. between March 23 and April 7.

You can also rent a pedal boat — boats are rented on a first-come, first-served basis during cherry blossom season.

This year is also your last chance to visit one of D.C.'s favorite cherry trees. “Stumpy” is blooming one last time.

The scraggly-looking tree on the southeast part of the Tidal Basin, near the Jefferson Memorial, captured the hearts of D.C. residents in 2020. But after this year's cherry blossom festival, that tree and more than 150 others are slated for removal so the National Park Service can make critical repairs to the sea wall. Don't worry: Even more trees will be replanted once the project is done.

How long will peak bloom last?

In ideal conditions, peak bloom can last as long as 10 days. However, these delicate flowers will have to weather some less favorable conditions.

Blossoms can be sensitive to wind, rain and cold. Rain won't be a problem: Our next significant rain chance won't arrive until late Friday or, more likely, Saturday, Storm Team4 says.

Temperatures will be a lot lower this week than they have been over the last two to three weeks, but the Tidal Basin will likely escape the frost and freeze threat that you may see in the suburbs.

Wind is looking like the biggest concern. Northwest winds will be quite gusty and blustery in the several days after peak bloom began. Thankfully, gusts over 30 mph are unlikely, but winds in the 10-20 mph range are still not great for a long blooming period.

So, get out there and enjoy the blooms!

How to get to the Tidal Basin

Parking near the cherry blossoms

As our D.C. parking guide says, expect to battle gridlocked traffic and spend a long time looking for parking if you drive into D.C. for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Yes, there are 400 free parking spaces in Hains Point and metered parking near the Tidal Basin — but you would be extremely lucky to find a spot.

If driving is still your best option, here’s how to find a spot:

Use an app like SpotHero to find a garage or lot close enough to walk, bike share or scooter to the Tidal Basin. Several lots can be found between 14th Street, Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue and 7th Street NW.

Park at the Union Station garage and take the Circulator’s National Mall route.

Drop your car at one of Metro’s parking garages or lots — they’re available at 51 stations and free on weekends.

Accessible parking is available at the Tidal Basin, plus at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt, World War II, Thomas Jefferson, Lincoln, Korean War Veterans and Vietnam Veterans memorials, plus the Washington Monument, NPS says.

Metro stations near the Tidal Basin and cherry blossoms

Public transit is the best way to get to the Tidal Basin. You can purchase SmarTrip cards at Metro stations, but many people may find it easier to set up mobile pay.

Here are the Metro stations closest to the Tidal Basin:

🟠🔵⚪ The Smithsonian/National Mall station on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines is the closest Metro station to the Tidal Basin.

🟠🔵⚪🟡🟢 L’Enfant Plaza, served by the Orange, Silver, Blue, Yellow and Green lines, is about 1 mile away from the Tidal Basin

🔴 The closest Red Line stations are Farragut North and Metro Center, about 1.2 miles away.

Metrobus is also an option — use Metro’s Trip Planner or Google Maps to plan your route.

Don’t sleep on The Circulator, either. It costs $1, and the National Mall route stops at all the tourist hot spots.

Check out all our cherry blossom coverage here, including:

