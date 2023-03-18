Cherry Blossom Watch: Tidal Basin Cherry Trees Reach Stage 5

The cherry trees at the Tidal Basin have reached puffy white, stage five of their blooming cycle, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Saturday.

“The blossoms are starting to show, now we're just waiting on them to open. This is stage 5 - puffy white. Next stop is peak bloom!” @NatinalMallNPS tweeted.

The blossoms reached stage four on March 12 and stage one on Feb. 23.

Puffy white is the last stage before the Yoshino Cherry trees reach peak bloom. Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin have bloomed, according to the NPS.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicted the cherry trees will reach peak bloom March 15-20.

NPS has predicted the blossoms' peak bloom as March 22-25.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place March 20- April 16 in D.C.