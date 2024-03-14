13 key dates and can't-miss events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC

D.C.’s cherry blossoms are nearing peak bloom, and with that comes the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Even though peak bloom is projected to last just a short time in March, the festival will bring floral fun throughout March and April.

Check out these key dates and can't-miss events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Best days to visit the cherry blossoms: peak bloom

Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are flowering. The exact date changes from year to year, depending on the weather.

Based on weather patterns, Storm Team4 predicted peak bloom will occur on March 24 and the National Park Service projected March 23 to 26. But warm weather in mid-March could push the blooms to grow more quickly.

Are the cherry trees worth visiting outside of peak bloom? Absolutely, especially in the days immediately before, when the blooms are at their puffy white stage.

When the bloom-watching season hits its peak, the National Cherry Blossom Festival sets up the Tidal Basin Welcome Area & ANA Stage. You'll find live performances, merchandise shopping, refreshments, kids' activities, a pet comfort station and more.

The welcome area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7, the National Cherry Blossom Festival said. Performances are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Opening Ceremony — March 23

To commemorate the mayor of Tokyo giving D.C. 3,000 cherry trees in 1912, The National Cherry Blossom Festival’s signature opening ceremony will feature acclaimed artists with Japanese-American ties including singer and songwriter Naotaro Moriyama, composer and instrumentalist Kaoru Wantanabe and dancer and choreographer Jo Kanamori.

Kanamori is directing and choreographing a piece that will debut at the ceremony and be performed by the Washington Ballet.

While tickets are already sold out, the event will be livestreamed.

Pink in the Park — March 23

This festival in Arlington will feature music, food, art vendors and live art activations.

Artists will be creating a temporary cherry blossom and pink-themed mural park by painting sculptural walls in Met Park. The murals will stay up until April 14.

The festival will occur from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Here are more details.

Bloomaroo — March 23

While it's not an official Cherry Blossom Festival event, Bloomaroo is still worth checking out. The spring festival at the Wharf will feature live music and an abundance of activities including matcha tea sampling, koi kite decorating, haiku creation, flower trucks, karaoke and a balloon artist. Attendees can also look forward to cherry blossom-themed cocktails.

There are activities suited for all ages, and most of the family-friendly events will be concentrated towards the Southeastern side of the Wharf.

The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. — with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. — and is free to attend.

Cherry Night — March 29

Put your pink on and party the night away at venues throwing cherry blossom-themed parties across D.C. Venues and party details are TBA, but most events are typically free to attend.

Blossom Kite Festival — March 30

One of the festival's most eye-catching and fun events brings hundreds of kite flyers to the Washington Monument grounds. All are welcome, no matter the experience level or age.

The day will feature performances, activities and even kitemaking competitions for both adults and youth.

There will also be demonstrations from nationally and internationally recognized kite fliers, including Mikio Toki, a master of the traditional Edo-style kite who will be coming from Japan to showcase his work.

Attendance at the Kite Festival is free. It's scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rain date is March 31.

Another option is the Oxon Run Pinknic and Kite Fly on March 24. The day will run from noon to 3 p.m. and consist of kite programming and other entertainment in coordination with the Blossom Kite Festival.

Petalpalooza — April 6

Enjoy a full day of live music, art and activities for free along the banks of the Anacostia River. At the Capitol Riverfront around The Yards and Navy Yard Metro, roam interactive art installations, grab a drink from a cashless beverage garden and participate in hands-on family-friendly activities. Finish off the evening at 8:30 with the Official National Cherry Blossom Festival Fireworks Show, which will be visible from the festival and Anacostia Park.

Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K & 10 Mile — April 6 and 7

This event features four races: a 5K, a 10 miler, a kids run and a virtual run. Proceeds from this event will go to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. While registration is now closed for the 5K and 10 mile runs, you can still register for the kids run and the virtual run.

On Friday and Saturday, you can also stop by the Race Expo Presented by Wegmans at the National Building Museum.

Mosaic District Art Blooms — April 6 and 7

In partnership with URBNmarket and FRESHFARM, this two-day outdoor festival in Mosaic District will have fun for all ages, including 90+ vintage and handmade vendors, cherry blossom-themed arts and crafts, a farmers market and live entertainment and performances.

The festival will take place each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade — April 13

This parade showcases floats, helium balloons, marching bands and, of course, D.C.'s cherry blossoms. Individual tickets to enter the grandstands start at $25 and East End seating starts at $40. It's free to watch along Constitution Avenue between 9th and 15th streets.

Sakura Matsuri, Japanese Street Festival - April 13 and 14

Billed as the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the U.S., Sakura Matsuri is set to feature more than 24 hours of Japanese cultural performances ranging from J-pop, traditional music to martial arts. Highlights include Japanese food and beverages, vendors of traditional and contemporary Japanese goods and showcases of Japanese technology.

Early birds can get a one-day ticket for $10 or two-day tickets for $15 through March 31. Then, ticket prices will increase to $20-$25. Children under 12 can enter for free.

Pro tip: Get there early and be ready for lines, especially for food and drinks.

Anacostia River Festival — May 4

Celebrate the tenth annual Anacostia River Festival. The event is family-friendly and will have plenty of food, local performances and outdoor activities, including a free fishing workshop.

