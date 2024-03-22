Weather Alert: Widespread rain to hit DC area Saturday, sparking flood watch and postponed events

Storm Team4 is keeping an eye on widespread rain expected to hit the Washington, D.C., area on Saturday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, and some weekend events have been postponed.

One to 2.5 inches more is expected to fall across the D.C. area. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the D.C. area.

“We are expecting widespread showers for a good chunk of the day,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith said.

The rain could affect your plans for Saturday morning and early afternoon. The Wharf rescheduled their Bloomaroo spring festival to Saturday, March 30 because of the forecast. National Landing's Pink in the Park has been postponed, as well.

Rain timing

Rain is expected to move in late Friday. The most widespread showers are expected Saturday morning.

Storm Team4's radar shows many areas with heavy rain between 7 and 11 a.m.

After 1 p.m., rain is expected to become more scattered.

"If you want to make any plans for Saturday, the later the better -- especially after sunset," Faith said.

The good news is your dinner plans should be fine. Keep an umbrella on hand for any lingering wet weather.

This forecast has a silver lining if you've been waiting to see the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. The cool weather is helping the delicate flowers hang on, and it will likely still be worth visiting the blooms on Sunday.

Flood watch issued

A flood watch will be in effect from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flood watch covers much of the D.C. area, including:

Washington, D.C.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland

Arlington County, Falls Church, Alexandria and Fairfax County in Northern Virginia

Watch out for excessive water in flood-prone locations including near rivers and in areas with poor drainage.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.