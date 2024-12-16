List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 16-22

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
The festive countdown to Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa is going strong with shows, concerts and plenty of shopping opportunities.
Before you go to the shopping mall, how about a trip to the National Mall? We toured five fantastic museum gift shops and found some of the most unique gifts. Fun fact: Items sold at Smithsonian museums are specially curated for the museums and not available elsewhere.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Experiences
DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free
“Visible Vault,” a new exhibit at the National Building Museum: Opens Mon.
Shaw's Tavern 13th Annual Holiday Sing-along: Thurs., open bar 7-8 p.m. and carols at 8 p.m., 520 Florida Ave. NW, free
Seasons Greenings: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free
Holiday markets
Downtown DC Holiday Market: Through Mon., Dec. 23 from noon to 8 p.m., Penn Quarter-Chinatown, free entry
DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle: Extended through Mon. Dec. 23, 1500 19th Street NW (behind the Kramers Bookstore), free entry
Procrastinator’s Holiday Market at Jackie Lee’s: Weds., 6-10 p.m., 116 Kennedy St NW, free entry
Union Market Holiday Pop-Up Market: Fri. to Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., outside Union Market, free entry
Theater, concerts and music
Masaaki Suzuki conducts Handel’s Messiah: Thurs. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $25-$101
“Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet”: Fri. and Sat., The Lincoln Theatre, $60-$125
"Clue Christmas": Holiday murder mystery: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., DC Improv, $25
The Dance Institute of Washington’s “The Spirit of Kwanzaa”: Fri. to Sun., Atlas Performing Arts Center in Northeast D.C., $34.25 (including fees)
Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show: Through Dec. 22, Arena Stage in Southwest D.C., $149+
The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”: Sat. and Sun., The Kennedy Center, $15-$109
Lilith Fest: A Tribute to Lilith Fair: Sat., 7:30 p.m., The Atlantis, $20
No Scrubs 90s Dance Party Holiday Extravaganza: Sat., 9 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22
& Juliet: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $45-$239
Life of Pi: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $49-$179
Family Comedy Show starring Greg Warren: Sun., 6 p.m., DC Improv, $20
Sports
Wizards: Play at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m.)
Capitals: Play at Capital One Arena on Friday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5 p.m.)
What to do in Maryland
Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free
Christmas Music Bingo: Thurs., 7-9 p.m., miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, $12.51
Holiday whodunnit: “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year”: Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Le Fantome Food Hall in Riverdale Park, $33.85
Magic Elf Hunt and holiday shopping at Bel Air mansion: Fri. to Sun., Bowie, free
Holiday movies at Bowie Playhouse: Sat. and Sun., various times, 16500 White Marsh Park Dr. in Bowie, $5
Candle Making Workshop: Sat., 1 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $20
Winter Wonderland Extravaganza on the Farm: Sat. at 2 p.m., plus Dec. 21, Charity's Hope Family Farm in LaPlata, $7.18
Santa Social at The Urban Winery: Sat., 3-5 p.m., 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring, free admission
Winter Solstice Campfire: Sat., 4-5:30 p.m., Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, $7
Winter Solstice Lantern-led Hike and Campfire: Sat., 4:30 to 6 p.m., Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville, $8
The Magic Duel: Sat. and Sun., plus Dec. 26-28, Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, $38.52
Holiday Ballroom Dance: Sun., lesson at 2:45 p.m., social dance begins at 3:30 p.m., Glen Echo Park, $20
- Holiday market: Sat. and Sun.
- Fireworks: Sat., 5:30 p.m.
- Holiday movies: Sun.
Commanders vs. Eagles: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium, $190+
What to do in Virginia
Holiday movies at Arlington Drafthouse Cinema, including “Die Hard,” “Elf” and “Harry Potter”: Various showings through Dec. 29, $5-$8
Aurora’s Winter Circus Adventure: Through Dec. 29, Dulles Town Center, $35+ (adult)/$28+ (child)
Handcrafted Holidays: Super size snowflake: Weds., 11:30 a.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, free
Natural Connections: Arlington Artists Alliance group show: Thurs. to Sun., noon to 6 p.m., through Jan. 12, 2700 Clarendon Boulevard, Suite 330 in Arlington, free
Met Park Winter Movie Nights: “Abominable”: Fri., 7 p.m., Central Green, free
Del Ray Artisans’ 29th Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market: Through Sun., Dec. 22, Del Ray Artisans Gallery in the Nicholas A. Colasanto Center, free entry
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon: Fri. to Sun., $55-$60 for adult nonmembers
Winter Solstice Forest Bathing: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Winkler Botanical Preserve in Alexandria, $35
Alpaca Happy Hour at Effingham Manor Winery: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 14325 Trotters Ridge Place in Nokesville, free entry
“Little Comedies”: Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, Synetic Theater in Arlington, $30
Dueling Pianos Night at Honor Brewing: Sat., 6-9 p.m., 42604 Trade West Drive in Sterling, $35-$60
Dickens of a Dog Show: Sat., parade steps off at 1 p.m., National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg, free
Cookies With Elsa, Anna, Santa & Spiderman: Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, $15-$25
Santa at Mosaic: Fri. to Tues., Fairfax, Virginia, free
