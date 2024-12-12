The winter in D.C. can be frightful. While there are amazing winter activities like shopping at holiday markets and seeing holiday lights, there are still fun, limited-time things to do in the winter that aren’t solely outside.

D.C. always has new things to do year-round but a few things are coming to the area in the winter that you just can't miss.

Here are a few indoor activities in D.C. to check off your winter bucket list that are good for a solo date or to share the experience with loved ones.

D.C. exhibitions

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience

📅 Until March 2025

📍 Capital Jewish Museum

💲 $10 (for non-members and those over 12 years old)

🔗 Details

In this new exhibit, you can explore 100 years of Jewish cartoons, comics, and graphic novels at the Capital Jewish Museum. Learn about the Jewish origins of iconic comic book superheroes from the 1930s through the 1960s.

A comic experience isn’t complete without reading a comic or two! After you’re done taking it all in, hang out in the reading room and enjoy comics, graphic novels, creator biographies, and works represented in the galleries.

In Slavery's Wake

📅 Dec. 13, 2024 - June 8, 2025

📍 National Museum of African American History and Culture

💲 Free (timed passes for museum)

🔗 Details

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is opening its newest exhibit called “In Slavery’s Wake: Making Black Freedom in the World.” The multi-lingual experience is the museum’s first international traveling exhibition and will explore how racial slavery, colonialism and Black freedom-making influence the world.

The exhibit will be split into six sections on Concourse Level C and features 100 objects, 250 images, and 10 multi-media interactives and films.

Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special

📅 Until Jan. 5, 2025

📍 Artechouse DC

💲 $17-$3 (price varies by ticket)

🔗 Details

The holidays can be a bit much sometimes with all of the hustle and bustle. Take some time to soothe your mind by visiting Artechouse’s Holiday Special: Tingle Bells. The ASMR-inspired experience soothes your senses with calming soundscapes and captivating visuals.

The newest addition to the multi-sensory experience is the Spectacular Factory, where you’ll feel like you landed in a dream in a holiday gift factory that came to life.

D.C. shows

Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

📅 Dec. 13 – 22

📍 Union Stage

💲 $79-129 (depending on date and time)

🔗 Details

“Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show” returns to the Arena Stage to step into some holiday cheer! In this step show extravaganza, DJ Nutcracker and his furry friends Popper the Penguin and Polo the Polar Bear combine the African American tradition of stepping with festivities!

On two nights, the step show will have special events. On Dec. 15, stop by before the 6 p.m. show with a reservation to get a picture with Santa. If you’re part of one of the Divine Nine organizations or a proud HBCU student or alum, rep your colors and apparel on Dec. 18 at the 7:30 p.m. show.

The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker

📅 Until Dec. 29

📍 Warner Theatre

💲 Check LiveNation for pricing

🔗 Details

Imagine a classic like “The Nutcracker” combined with all that you love about D.C. That’s what you get when you see The Washington Ballet’s “DC The Nutcracker”! The D.C.-themed show includes familiar sights like cherry blossoms and familiar faces like Harriet Tubman.

Don’t miss the show’s Family Night on Dec. 15! Check their website for more details.

& Juliet

📅 Dec. 17 - Jan. 5, 2025

📍 John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

💲 $45.00 – $239.00

🔗 Details

What if Juliet didn’t decide to end her life in Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”? “& Juliet,” a play originally debuted in the UK, is a musical that questions just that.

Created by the Emmy® Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” the new musical will make its debut at the John F. Kennedy Center starting Dec. 17 through Jan. 5, 2025.

Juliet leaves behind her tragic end to discover what life would be like if she lived beyond Romeo. You’ll be swept through Juliet’s empowering and fun second chance at life through pop hits like “ “Since U Been Gone” and “…Baby One More Time.”