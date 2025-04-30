Six Triple Eight members awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Members of the “Six Triple Eight,” the only all-women and majority Black Battalion to serve in World War II, received the Congressional Gold Medal Tuesday in the U.S. Capitol.

Their work came at a time when soldier morale was low, and they faced both racism and sexism. The battalion consisted of 855 women from across the country.

The unit was deployed in England and was tasked with the mission to organize several hundred piles of mail in six months.

Other platoons failed to accomplish the task, but the unit completed the task in three months by working in three separate shifts.

The families of Six Triple Eight members attended the ceremony, some crying and emotional. For years, their descendants worked to raise awareness about the unit’s contributions.

“I’m just so grateful. It’s still hard to believe,” said Brenda Partridge Brown, a descendant of a Six Triple Eight member. “I’m kind of in awe, but I am just bubbling over with excitement. I just wish my mother was here to enjoy this moment, but I feel like her spirit is here.”

Stanley Earley III, the son of Charity Adams Earley, said he’s proud of what the women did.

“To have this recognition is wonderful not only for our families but for all the families”

Relatives said they want to continue raising awareness about the work of the Six Triple Eight to people around the world.