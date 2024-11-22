Where to find Santa in the DMV: A guide for magical holiday photos

The holiday season is here, and there’s nothing quite like the sparkle in a child’s eyes when they meet Santa Claus.

Whether your family is searching for a classic visit at a shopping mall or a unique holiday experience at a festive event, the D.C. area has lots to choose from.

From winter wonderlands to cozy, intimate meet-and-greets, there’s a perfect spot for every family to make memories. Read on for our guide to the best places to see Santa in the DMV this year.

This 30-minute experience features a craft activity, an exciting scavenger hunt, and, most importantly, a magical meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

One ticket per family (up to 6 people). Reservations are required.

Price: $60.

Location: 7866L Tysons Corner Center, Tysons, VA 22102

From now until Dec. 24, visit Santa'a Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela stores to receive a free 4x6 photo with Santa and a shareable video.

Reservations are not required but are strongly encouraged.

Price: FREE but additional paid photo packages are available for $20 - $25.

Locations: Bass Pro Shops Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076

or Cabela's Gainesville: 5291 Wellington Branch Dr., Gainesville, VA 20155

Santa’s winter wonderland in Tyson's Corner is now located on the lower level near Wasabi.

Visits with Santa are free, with photo packages available for purchase.

Pre-booking your visit is encouraged to reduce wait times and comes with a complimentary personalized digital message from Santa, powered by Portable North Pole.

Enjoy special events like Pet Photo Nights on select dates, Breakfast with Santa on December 7, and a sensory-friendly "Santa Cares" experience on December 8.

Price: FREE but additional paid photo packages are available for $19.99 - $39.99.

Locations: Tyson's Corner: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22102

Santas Just Like Me offers a welcoming and inclusive holiday experience, providing Black, Brown, and interracial families with meaningful representation while inviting all families to enjoy a visit with Santa.

Black Santa will be at Tyson's Galleria on Dec. 14 and 15. Appointment slots are for 5 minutes.

Price: $74.95

Location: 2255 International Dr, McLean VA 22102

From now until Dec. 24, visit Santa at Fashion Centre, Pentagon City in the Nordstrom Court, near the first level parking garage.

Walk-ups are welcome every day until closing but you can also reserve a time slot online.

Special events like Pet Photos with Santa on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, and a sensory-friendly "Caring Santa" experience on December 8 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. are available. Reservations are required for these events.

Price: $19.99 - $39.99.

Location: Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, 1100 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA 22202

Family photos with Santa are happening now through Dec. 24 at the center court of Prince George's Mall.

Reservations are strongly recommended as walk-ups are not guaranteed. Be sure to check specific hours of operation.

Family Pet Photos with Santa are also available every Monday through December 16th.

Price: $34.99 - $94.99.

Location: 3500 East-West Hwy, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Santa will be in the lobby at the Angelika Theatre at Mosaic District starting on Nov. 29.

To kick it off, Santa will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. before making an appearance at the annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade. He'll be available afterward for pictures until 8:30 p.m.

Review the dates and times on the website for more Santa photo times. They don't appear to have reservations available.

Price: ?

Location: 2910 District Ave, Fairfax, VA, United States, Virginia

From Nov. 27 - Dec. 24, get your photos with Santa at Modawmin Mall.

Walk-ups are welcome every day until closing time but reservations are encouraged.

Pet Photos with Santa are also available on select Mondays and Tuesdays.

Price: $19.99 - $39.99.

Location: 2401 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215